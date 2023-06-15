Links between sexual violence and alcohol or drug use highlighted in new student study

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris launched the report today Photo: PA/Damien Storan

Links between sexual violence incidence rates and alcohol consumption or the use of drugs, are highlighted in new research on first year students.

One in three (35pc) women who experienced sexual violence said incapacitation by alcohol or drugs was the tactic used by the perpetrator.

It was closely followed by coercion (34pc) and force or threat of force experienced by 20pc of women.

Similar issues arose for men who experienced sexual violence, although the rates were lower with 18pc saying incapacitation due to alcohol/drugs was a tactic, with by 16pc citing coercion and 8pc, force or threat of force.

Two in three (65pc) of females in the survey and 72pc of males had what was regarded as a “hazardous pattern of alcohol consumption”.

Among females, the experience of completed non-consensual penetration was above 35pc for those who used alcohol at a hazardous level and those who had used cannabis in the past 12 months.

It rose to 44pc among females who had used ecstasy and 48pc among those who had used cocaine or ketamine.

For male students, the experience of non-consensual penetration was particularly associated with having used drugs in the past 12 months

The findings emerged from a more in-depth exploration of a previously-published study on alcohol, drug use and experiences of social violence among first year students in Ireland by the Active* Consent programme and the Union of Students in Ireland (USI).

The survey done in 2020, found that 42pc of female first year students experienced unwanted sexual touching since starting college and 29pc had experienced completed penetration against their will, similar to the definition of rape. For males, the comparable figures were 22pc and 9pc..

The latest findings were shared today as Active* Consent, and innovative sexual consent education and research initiative, launched its expanded programme for 2023-27.

The programme aims to spread awareness – supported by training - that sexual consent is ongoing, mutual, and freely given and that consent is for everyone, in all relationships, across genders and sexual orientations.

A report, launched by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris today reviews the work undertaken during its first large scale programme from 2019-2022, and outlines its plans for expansion over the next five years.

Active* Consent began in the University of Galway in 2013, but it is now a national programme, working in higher education, further education and training, Youthreach, second-level education, as well as with sporting organisations and the gardai.

It has partnered with Rugby Players Ireland since 2019, delivering consent workshops to rookie camps attached to the provincial teams, as well as to senior teams in all four provinces in 2022.

“Our workshops with these players have provided a space for participants to discuss healthy relationships and the role that senior players can have as peer opinion leaders,” the report states.

It plans to offer staff at the Garda College its eLearning and workshop materials as resources to support basic training and professional development.

The programme brings together expertise from areas like psychology, health promotion, theatre and drama, psychotherapy, and social media and its activities include surveys, campaigns, provision of resources, workshops, theatre and training.

Dr Pádraig McNeela, University of Galway lecturer and Active* Consent Team Co-lead, said working together with partners such as Galway Rape Crisis Centre, the team designed approximately 20 different resources in the past four years.

He said the resources take a learning community from brief social media messaging, to consent workshops and arts-based interventions, and on to the specialised training that enables staff members to lead a consent project.”

More than 70,000 first year college students participated in a consent workshop between 2019-2022, and more than 1,500 staff member and student leaders have been trained as workshop facilitators.

Of 850 college students who completed a post-show survey, 87pc agreed that the play improved their understanding of sexual consent and 82pc agreed that it increased their confidence negotiating sexual boundaries.

More than 4,000 post-primary pupils took part in consent workshops during the first 12 months of the Active* Consent for School Communities programme in 2021-2022, with 750 teachers trained in delivering these workshops and 1,000 parents attended online seminars.

Over the next five years , Active* Consent will develop an international outreach project for higher education, working with universities in the US, expand its training to the private and public sector, and continue to work with schools, colleges, sports and community organisations throughout Ireland.

