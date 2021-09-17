LINKING the state pension age with life expectancy could significantly reduce an “unsustainable” financial burden on the state, according to a new report.

A Department of Finance analysis finds Ireland is fortunate to have the opportunity for policy changes to ensure the sustainability of the public pension system.

But it says the window of opportunity is “rapidly closing”.

Read More

It notes that men born today are expected to live 17 years longer than those born in 1951, who reached state pension age in 2017.

Women are expected to live 18 years longer.

It also notes that fewer babies are being born.

The age people qualify for the €248 a week state pension is 66.

The scenario in the report assumes that the pension age rises to 67 this year and 68 in 2028 in line with previous legislation, a move that has been stalled by the government.

After this, it says the pension age could increase by three quarters of a year for every year of an increase in life expectancy.

The Population Ageing and the Public Finances in Ireland report says the ageing of the population is set to accelerate in the medium and longer term.

It says age related expenditure is set to be €17bn higher in 2050 than in 2019, and €22bn higher by 2070.

The report says revenue increases will not be sufficient to fund all of these expenditure pressures.

There are currently around four people of working age to support every person aged 65 and over. This number is expected to fall to just over two by 2050.

According to the department, the analysis suggests that without reform, the debt ratio will move onto an “unsustainable path”, reaching 180pc of gross national income by 2070.

It also notes that the analysis “does not capture the significant deterioration in the public finances as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“While Ireland’s demographic structure is relatively favourable at present, shifting demographics in the coming decades will result in a slower pace of economic expansion and increased age-related public expenditure,” said a Department of Finance statement on the report.

“On the public finance implications, the evidence is also clear: slower revenue growth and rising expenditure will put significant pressure on the public finances.”

The analysis suggests age related expenditure will increase by approximately 8pc of gross national income by the mid-part of the century and 10pc by 2070.

It predicts that the rate of economic growth will moderate, as additional labour supply becomes more scarce. “As a result, fiscal revenues will evolve at a slower rate,” it says.

‘Looking at the years ahead, the analysis of the impact of demographic change in Population Ageing and the Public Finances in Ireland, highlights the need for serious policy considerations in this area,” said Minister Donohoe

He said in November 2020, the Government established the Commission on Pensions to examine sustainability and eligibility issues with the state pension and Social Insurance Fund.

“As my department’s report states, delaying policy decisions in this area has the potential to negatively impact the public finances in the years ahead, emphasising the importance of further progressing the Government’s work in this area,” he said.

It had been planned to increase the state pension age to 67 this year and 68 in 2028 due to the ageing population.

These plans were stalled after the pension age became a major issue during the last general election.

An unpublished draft of a government-appointed Commission on Pensions recommends that the increases are delayed, with the pension age rising to 67 in 2031 and 68 in 2039.

The analysis in the report published today formed the basis of the department’s submission to the commission.