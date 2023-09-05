Link between domestic abuse and homelessness has ‘gone under the radar’, new report finds

A new report has found that domestic abuse is a leading cause of homelessness, particularly among women.

The report was published by the Mercy Law Resource Centre, which offers free legal advice to people in social housing and around other social welfare law.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik launched the report earlier today and said links between domestic violence and homelessness have been “under-recognised”.

“This linkage, this clear intersection has gone somewhat under the radar. That’s why it’s so important that we as legislators in both opposition and indeed those in Government too should look very closely at the recommendations in the report,” Deputy Bacik told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“Their recommendations include the very necessary provision of more refuge spaces for, unfortunately it is mostly women, who flee domestic abuse.”

Deputy Bacik said Government had promised more refuge spaces would be provided but Ireland is falling “far short” of its international obligations.

Under the Istanbul Convention against violence against women and domestic violence, a country is obligated to provide one refuge space from domestic abuse per 10,000 people.

She said the residential tenancies act needs to be amended to account for “the reality of domestic abuse”, including allowing tenant’s names to be excluded from leases.

Also speaking on the programme, Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said figures published in the report should be no surprise to the Government and confirmed that women fleeing domestic abuse are not counted as homeless.

“What we need to do here is update the law to ensure that it reflects the reality of the awful situation that some people find themselves in,” he said.

Senator Ward said 280 new refuge spaces will be created under the Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

“Twelve were created last year, there’s up to 50 that will be created this year and that’s not something that’s easy in the teeth of a housing crisis. It is something that the Government has prioritised.”

Deputy Bacik agreed that Justice Minister Helen McEntee has made efforts to tackle domestic and gender-based violence but said targets will still fall short of Ireland’s obligations.

“Even with the commitment given by Government to double the current number of refuge spaces, we’re still going to fall far short. The Istanbul Convention requires us to have 512 refuge spaces. We currently have 181 spaces.

“Government has failed to provide the necessary numbers of affordable homes for people to move on to. Those who are experiencing domestic abuse and are thereby rendered homeless are suffering a double whammy in Ireland – a lack of refuge spaces and a chronic housing shortage.”

She said that even people who do have access to refuge are unable to move on from the spaces due to housing shortages.

There are only four refuge spaces in Co Wexford, eight in Co Meath and 15 in Co Louth.

Senator Ward said the Istanbul Convention has only been in place for ten years and just one European country has fulfilled its obligation for refuge spaces.