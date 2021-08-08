Line-up for Kennedy summer school in Wexford will see Mick Mulvaney and Brendan Boyle taking part 

THE bitter divide in US politics will be the theme of the 2021 Kennedy Summer School with two key Republican and Democratic officials offering their views on the polarisation at the Wexford event.

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Congressman Brendan Boyle will consider just how split America really is and the implications of the divide in a world where China and Russia are growing powers.

The summer school, dedicated to the Wexford connections of President John F Kennedy and his family, runs from September 2-4.

Mr Mulvaney, and Mr Boyle will offer personal insights into the divide in US politics and the legacy of the President Obama and President Trump administrations.

On September 3, Mr Mulvaney will join Eileen Dunne of RTÉ on stage in Wexford as Brendan Boyle joins remotely to participate in the event.

The dominant narrative emanating from the US in recent years has been one of increasingly bitter divisions between the two dominant political groupings.

Two prominent Irish Americans – one Republican and one Democrat – will consider the consequences of political and societal polarisation and share ideas for how their country and its increasingly diverse people can, while recognising and respecting heartfelt, legitimate

differences of opinion on important issues, come together and rediscover a shared sense of purpose and ambition for the US.

Mick Mulvaney is an American politician, who has been a White House chief of staff and the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

He was born into a middle-class family and graduated high school in North Carolina.

He then attended Georgetown University. He later earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina. After working at a law firm for a while, he became interested in entering politics in the mid-2000s.

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle was elected to the Pennsylvania state legislature in 2008, becoming the first Democrat to ever represent this legislative district. Two years later his brother, Kevin, was also elected to the state legislature, making them the first brothers

to serve together in the state House.

In 2014, Congressman Boyle pulled off an upset win over three better-funded rivals to be elected to Congress.

The 2021 Kennedy Summer School has a stellar lineup of guest speakers for the annual festival of Irish and American history, culture, and politics.

More than 30 guest speakers will participate in debates on a wide range of subjects.

The speakers will include Prof Luke O’Neill, former RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman, Minister Darragh O’Brien and Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry.

Kennedy Summer School Directors include Willie Keilthy, Larry Donnelly, Dr Brian Murphy, Sinead McSweeney, Eileen Dunne, Eamonn Hore and Dr Bob Mauro.

The event will be held in accordance with all public health guidelines.

