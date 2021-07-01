Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar joins campaigns to restore historical Moore St 1916 sites

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has announced his support for a group that has been campaigning for almost 20 years to preserve historical 1916 sites on Moore St, Dublin.

Last month, the 1916 Relatives Group presented a preliminary copy of its ‘Moore St Master plan’ to political leaders detailing how the area can be restored while keeping its historical importance.

The group previously saved the area that encompasses the 1916 terrace of 16 houses on Moore Street and the GPO evacuation route from demolition.

Now it is campaigning against the site being bought by a UK property group called Hammerson.

Read More

In a video sent to the group, Mr Dunbar said: “I would like to say congratulations and well done to the relatives of the signatories of the 1916 proclamation and the Moore St preservation trust on the launch today of their plan for the preservation of the Moore St battlefield site.

"I really look forward to seeing the details of the plan. Best of luck and I will see you in the future.”

Campaigner Patrick Cooney of the Save 16 Moore Street Committee and the 1916 Relatives Group said the actor will be joining descendants of James Connolly, The O'Rahilly and others on a grand tour of the site.

The group recently produced a free battlefield map that highlights the most important historic sites in the area.

The tour starts at the side door of the GPO and follows the evacuation route of the volunteers into Henry Place, passing the famous White House and leading to No 10 Moore Street- where the garrison broke into the terrace, eventually occupying the entire block.

Key moments of the evacuation story are marked in the map, including that of James Connolly, Padraig Pearse and nurse Elizabeth O’Farrell.

Last month developers Hammerson unveiled plans for a new look Moore Street that have been lodged with Dublin City Council, which include an archway to commemorate the Easter Rising.

The entire masterplan area, rebranded as Dublin Central, is the latest proposal in a redevelopment scheme that has been beset by objections and delays.