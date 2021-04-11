| 4.1°C Dublin

Line of Duty: A rollercoaster ride with an edge-of-the-seat ending that leaves us desperate to know whose name is over the page

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings. (C) World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill Expand

Maureen Coleman

Mother of God! What a rollercoaster ride of an episode that was. I think I might need to go and have a wee lie down.

Where to begin? Well, bent lawyer Jimmy Lakewell is back – but not for long. It’s Lakewell’s voice that was heard on murdered journalist Gail Vella’s audio tape (I knew it!) and AC-12 want to interview him.

