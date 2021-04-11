Line of Duty: A rollercoaster ride with an edge-of-the-seat ending that leaves us desperate to know whose name is over the page

Mother of God! What a rollercoaster ride of an episode that was. I think I might need to go and have a wee lie down.

Where to begin? Well, bent lawyer Jimmy Lakewell is back – but not for long. It’s Lakewell’s voice that was heard on murdered journalist Gail Vella’s audio tape (I knew it!) and AC-12 want to interview him.

But an attempt to smuggle him out of Blackthorn Prison to a secret location goes horribly wrong when AC-12 are ambushed by an OCG gang.

There’s a nail-biting shoot-out, one officer is gunned down in the line of duty and DI Steve Arnott gets to play hero when he takes out a sniper.

But it’s all too much for Lakewell, who decides he doesn’t want to rat on the OCG after all.

“I’m a coward, not a fool,” he tells Superintendent Ted Hastings, before being returned to prison.

Read More

The writing’s on the wall though and we know it, even if Lakewell seems oblivious to the fact he’s in serious danger now. In front of his new cell mate, DS Buckells (who is bent, after all, and obviously scared), Lakewell is silenced for good by Lee Banks.

When DSI Joanne Davidson tries to move Ryan Pilkington from her Murder Investigation Team, after being told by DI Kate Fleming that he’s been keeping tabs on her, the psychopathic young cop warns her off.

Gregory Piper is so chillingly good in this role as the baby-faced assassin. I felt Davidson’s fear when she asked what caused Lakewell’s death.

“Being a rat... ma’am,” Pilkington replies cockily. Those rats get everywhere.

Let’s talk Ted. He’s been told to retire by Detective Chief Constable Andrea Wise and that AC-12 will merge with AC-3 and AC-9. Woe betide anyone who tries to mess with Ted! Give me strength DCC Wise – and try living up to your name.

When Hastings asks what has become of the force and why it is capitulating to criminality and corruption, Wise mutters some platitudes. Adrian Dunbar has the best line of the night, again, when he states: “It’s not a rhetorical question ma’am. When did we stop caring about honesty and integrity?”

It’s delivered with such conviction, there’s no way Hastings could ever be the last ‘H’.

Now for that ending. I’m not going to lie, I played it back three or four times. OK, maybe 10.

Davidson’s DNA was found at the home of Farida Jatri’s, as expected, but there’s more. Her DNA also matches with an unnamed male in the police database and we’re left with the mother of all cliffhangers. Who the heck is Davidson’s mystery blood relative?

Could it be John Corbett, as some fans have suggested? Or ACC Derek Hilton, the bent copper who was more than likely bumped off by the OCG in series four? He, like Davidson, was Scottish. Or let’s refer back to my first review of episode one, when I mooted the possibility that Davidson could be the daughter of deceased OCG boss Tommy Hunter, also Scottish? Is he really dead? Is Davidson being blackmailed or coerced from beyond the grave?

Earlier this weekend, Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, teased fans that the fourth instalment is ‘the big one’.

He posted on Twitter that the episode is one of Jed Mercurio’s best. Claiming it had the potential “to be a classic”, he also praised the performances of Gregory Piper and Shalom Brune-Franklin, who’s really come into her own as his hard-working AC-12 colleague, DC Chloe Bishop.

And he’s right. This episode is a game-changer; with its action-packed drama, twists and turns and THAT edge-of-the-seat ending, leaving viewers desperate to know whose name is over the page.

Roll on episode five to the big reveal – oh, and leave our Ted alone.