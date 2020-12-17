'Limit your interactions now' - Holohan warns as three more deaths and 484 new cases confirmed

Test and trace: A testing station in Germany, where their hospital system had so much spare capacity, it was able to treat patients from neighbouring EU countries

There have been three more deaths of people with Covid-19 and 484 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There have now been 2,143 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, while the total number of confirmed cases is 77,678.

There were 150 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Limerick and the remaining 188 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 246 are men and 238 are women; 59pc are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 37 years old.

As of 2pm today, 200 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 30 people have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours with the virus.

Read More

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group confirmed the reproduction number is now estimated between 1.1 -1.3.

"We are concerned that Ireland is now in a phase of rapid growth, which if allowed continue, will result in 700 - 1200 cases per day by the second week in January, if not sooner."

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The 5-day moving average is 387 per day– this is an indicator that the disease is moving quickly when compared to the previous 5-day average. The virus is spreading throughout the country, in all age groups.

“We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, Christmas parties and funerals. I cannot stress enough how important it is to limit your interactions now. The consequences of not doing so will be exponential growth in January, a substantial increase in hospitalisations and risk to life.”

This comes as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested negative for coronavirus today following the announcement French President Emmanuel Macron has contracted the disease.

The Taoiseach was a close contact of Mr Macron at the European Council Summit in Brussels last Friday.

The Taoiseach had earlier been restricting his movements and limiting contacts upon learning Mr Macron had tested positive.

In Northern Ireland, 12 further deaths and 656 new cases on Covid-19 were announced by the Department of Health.

A six-week lockdown after Christmas is being considered by Health Minister Robin Swann due to increasing cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed paramedics from the Republic will assist their counterparts in Northern Ireland as hospitals continue to struggle with the number of hospitalisations of Covid-19.

More than 100 people are waiting to be admitted to hospitals in Northern Ireland.

More to follow..

Read More

Online Editors