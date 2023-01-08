Limerick player scoops €194,994 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw 

A Limerick player has scooped €194,994 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw marking another big win for the county.

The National Lottery is urging Lotto players in Ballylanders, Co Limerick to check their tickets today after a player matched 5 numbers and the bonus number to scoop the massive pay out.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto draw were: 9, 10, 25, 32, 34, 38 and the bonus was 23.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw, January 7, in Mace, Ballylanders, Co Limerick.

Owner of the shop, Mairead Hayes was thrilled to get the call that her store sold the winning ticket: “It’s just marvellous. We’re a small, local, country shop embedded in the community. I’m the fourth generation to run our local shop, I’ve been here over 20 years, and this is our first significant win,” she said.

“There’s so much bad news at the minute that it’s so great to get some positive and uplifting news. It will give us a boost and to the local area. We’re thrilled for whoever won and wish them all the very best with their prize,” she added.

The win comes just three days after the Lotto Jackpot of €11.1m was scooped in Limerick in Wednesday’s Lotto draw on January 4.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot which was worth €2m. This means Wednesday’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €2.5m.

In total, over 81,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Saturday night.

The Limerick ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe.

The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.