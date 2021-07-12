Limerick man (20s) dies after fall while on holiday in Greece

A young man from Limerick has died after a fall while on holidays on the Greek island of Ios.

The man in his early 20s, is understood to be a talented GAA player from Limerick.

It is believed he was on holiday when the tragedy occurred on Sunday morning.

Local Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien said he knew the man personally and was shocked to hear the news of his death yesterday.

He described him as “a very popular lad” and said there was “utter devastation” in the area following the news of his death.

“It has sent a shock wave through the area. I heard he had been on holidays with a group when the incident happened.

He added that the man “was hugely loved and well known, especially in hurling circles”.

It is understood the man was studying in third level education and had worked part time in a local cafe where everyone got to know him.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and “stands ready to provide consular assistance.”

