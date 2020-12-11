| 7.7°C Dublin

Limerick hurling fans hopeful their team can get over the line in biggest game of the year

Waterford stand in their way in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Sunday

Story David Raleigh. 10/12/2020 Limerick Superfan Anthony Whacky Galvin, Garryowen. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand

Close

David Raleigh

Draped in green flags, a green and white jersey and cap, Brian O’Halloran kneels in front of a statue of Our Lady, in the front garden of the family home in Thomondgate.

He clasps his hands, closes his eyes and whispers: “Please, Our Lady intercede for Limerick.”

The superfan is praying for a victory for the Treaty side over Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.

