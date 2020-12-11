Limerick hurling fans hopeful their team can get over the line in biggest game of the year

Draped in green flags, a green and white jersey and cap, Brian O’Halloran kneels in front of a statue of Our Lady, in the front garden of the family home in Thomondgate.

He clasps his hands, closes his eyes and whispers: “Please, Our Lady intercede for Limerick.”

The superfan is praying for a victory for the Treaty side over Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.

The religious relic has stood at the front of the O’Halloran home for many All-Ireland campaigns, hearing the family’s requests for divine intervention whenever the team in green and white might need a 16th pair of hands on the pitch.

Mr O’Halloran says Covid-19 may have cancelled the normal frenzy among supporters for match tickets, but it hasn’t dampened the spirits on Shannonside, where fans hope to see Limerick repeat their All-Ireland victory of 2018.

Standing outside his home, decorated in his county colours, he says: “We always put up the green and white flags – it was always done by my father Paddy, who’s 77 this year. He has been doing it since he was a young fella but he’s had poor health recently so we hope he will still enjoy watching the match on television.

“There’s a lot of lads praying for a Covid vaccine, but we’re praying for a win. It’ll be a tight game, there won’t be much in it, but hopefully we will scrape it.”

Read More

Like others, who are cautiously navigating the ’new normal’ landscape, he has “booked a table” on match day in a local venue, to enjoy “a good session and dinner”, with his friends and family.

In such uncertain times, talk of the virus and arranging plans around the match are never far apart.

Jeffrey O’Halloran, a brother of Brian’s, who is a frontline worker at a community hospital, says the survival of the hurling championship, despite the pandemic, has helped people cope with it all.

“Due to Covid, people are down, but the Limerick hurling team has given us a great boost this year, and they have brought us back to at least some normality. It’s very strange times, having an All-Ireland final in December, but it has given us all a big lift.”

They say laughter is the best medicine for what ails you, and the craic in Limerick has certainly improved the mood.

Anthony ‘Whacky’ Galvin is one of those Limerick supporters who has earned his nickname because of his bright outlook supporting Limerick from the terraces.

Wrapped in green and white bunting at his home in Garryowen, the 54-year old holds up a can opener outside his home, and declares: “Limerick are gonna use this to open up a big hole in the Waterford defences – we can’t be beaten.”

Having patiently waited 45 years for the Liam MacCarthy cup to arrive back in Limerick two years ago, he says he’s confident that “with youth on their side” the present Limerick hurling squad will have many more chances to get their hands on “the golden chalice”.

The craic has spread out into the county’s rural hurling parishes as well.

In Bruff, local farmer Roger Mulqueen has created a shrine of silage bales in honour of local hurling hero and star Limerick defender Sean ‘Seanie’ Finn.

Mr Mulqueen stands back at his artistic efforts and laughs: “It isn’t Zoolander, as Seanie said himself.”

“I’ve done three silage bales as a shrine to Seanie including his legs, his shorts, his number 2 jersey, his face, and a green helmet,” he says.

Despite the blow to many businesses from the pandemic, Limerick’s Gleeson Sports Scene has witnessed its online click-and-collect trade soar.

As the Limerick hurlers collected silverware in the National Hurling League and Munster Championship, on this unprecedented journey to Croker, Gleeson’s were running to keep up with “a massive demand for flags, bunting, hurleys, grips, and the jerseys, of course”, explains proprietor Steve Gleeson.

“We have just got another shipment in, and the stuff is just flying out. It’s the same as if the crowds were travelling up to Croke Park, and inside the shop there’s just as much of a buzz,” he says.

“The only difference to previous All-Ireland campaigns is that we would have been selling Limerick T-shirts. Now because it’s winter, we are shifting loads of jackets and half-zips, but hurley sales are flying too.”

In 1957, Mr Gleeson’s late father Steve Gleeson Snr, at 27, was then the youngest referee to take charge of an All-Ireland hurling final, when Kilkenny beat Waterford.

Steve Jnr is hopeful the Déise will be beaten again. “I’d be fairly optimistic about Sunday, Limerick are playing really well, they have mature heads on their shoulders and never panic.”