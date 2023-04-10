Limerick harpist aims to beat her record – with performance on Kilimanjaro to raise funds for cystic fibrosis charity

Undated handout photo courtesy of Stephen Lappin of harpist Siobhan Brady who hopes to break a Guinness World Record she set in 2018 for the highest altitude harp performance. Siobhan is to travel to Tanzania on July 17 with a team of roughly 19 others, as she attempts to break a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest altitude harp performance on Mount Kilimanjaro's summit - a record she previously achieved in 2018 at Singla Pass, India, at more than 16,000ft. Issue date: Sunday April 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCIAL Harp. Photo credit should read: Stephen Lappin/PA Wire

A Limerick harpist is on a mission to break her own Guinness World Record – this time on Mount Kilimanjaro –alongside a woman with cystic fibrosis who hopes to encourage others with the condition to achieve the “impossible”.

Siobhán Brady is to travel to Tanzania on July 17 with a team of roughly 19 others, as she attempts to break a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest altitude harp performance on Kilimanjaro’s summit.

Ms Brady previously set the record in 2018 at Singla Pass, India, at over 16,000ft.

The upcoming challenge was inspired by late fellow musician Desmond Gentle, whom Ms Brady achieved the 2018 record with, alongside a British woman called Anna Ray.

“Back in 2018, I went to London for a harp competition and was introduced to Desmond Gentle who ran a piano shop in Camden Market,” the 24-year-old, who lives in Limerick told the PA news agency.

“Ten days after we came back from India, Desmond died from thrombosis at the age of 69 – but the week before he died, he said he wanted to do this on Kilimanjaro, so we’re doing it in his memory.”

From left, Stephen Lappin, Seán Brady, Siobhán Brady and Caroline Heffernan practising for the climb. Photo: Stephen Lappin/PA Wire

While on the seven-day hike, two 10kg harps will be carried by team members, in case one gets damaged, and while Ms Brady will be the only performer, the others on the team will be able to get a participation GWR if they reach the top.

Funds for the upcoming challenge are to go to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

For Galway woman Caroline Heffernan (52), a patient advocate at the charity, she wanted to do more than just support the cause through words of appreciation. Ms Heffernan – who has lived with cystic fibrosis since the age of 13 – also wanted to encourage younger people with CF to try and achieve the seemingly “impossible”.

“My mum and dad were told that I would not live until I was 20 and here I am,” she said.

“Even if I have to crawl on all fours, I will do my best to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro, but I know it may not happen.” Ed Sheeran’s song Little Bird is to be played by Ms Brady once the team reach the summit – a song and artist close to Triona Priestley, a CF patient who died from the disease in 2014.

Having raised over €37,000 out of their €100,000, the pair hope more will continue to support their “slightly crazy” challenge. If people wish to donate to the challenge, they should visitjustgiving.com/fundraising/Highest-Harp