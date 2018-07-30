Limerick fan in Dublin for All-Ireland semi-final reported missing

Gardaí are asking the public for assistance in finding a Limerick fan who has been reported missing.

Simon Quinn (25) was last seen in the Harcourt Street area of Dublin at around 2.30am this morning.

He was in the capital for the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Cork.

When last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans.

He is described as being 5'3'' in height, of stocky build and has short brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Simon or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or any Garda Station.

