Limerick case surge ‘a warning to other parts of country that this virus can still be a sneaky beast’

Dr. Sarah O'Connell, University Hospital Limerick. Picture: Alan Place Expand

Dr. Sarah O'Connell, University Hospital Limerick. Picture: Alan Place

David Raleigh

The roll-out of the national vaccination programme has added vital armoury in the battle against Covid-19.

But a surge of cases in Limerick has caused concern about hospitalisations of relatively younger adults who have been struck by the disease, given that many of the older population have received a protective shot in the arm.

Limerick’s Mayor Michael Collins has hinted a local lockdown may be needed if cases continue to rise. However TDs on Shannonside have shied away from drawing further ire from the tourism and hospitality sector, which has been particularly damaged in the pandemic.

