Limerick boy (4) who died after tragic fall named as fundraiser for family surpasses its target

An appeal to help the family of a Co Limerick boy described as a “lovely, bright and happy little chap” after his tragic death has surpassed its fundraising target.

Mason O’Connell tragically passed away after sustaining head injuries at his house in Rathbane, Co Limerick last Saturday.

The youngster was rushed to hospital in Limerick and Cork before being brought to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, where he sadly passed away on Tuesday.

And a GoFundMe page that was set up to raise €5,000 for the family of the four-year-old has seen almost €8,000 raised to give Mason "the send off he deserves".

The community of Castleconnell, just outside Limerick City where his family are from, is still reeling from the tragedy, local councillor Seán Hartigan has said.

Cllr Hartigan, who knows the family well, said many people in the village of Castleconnell would have recognised the child as a “very happy little chap”.

“You would have seen him out and about with his parents and grandparents and uncles around the village,” Cllr Hartigan said.

“I know the mother’s family and they’re all lovely people and well respected in the Castleconnell community.

“Obviously, everybody is heartbroken, the family is heartbroken and the wider Castleconnell and Limerick community is heartbroken for them.

“People would have known Mason to see as he went past with his family. He was a lovely, bright, happy little chap who everybody was mad about.

“Hardly a day would go by when I wouldn’t stop and talk to one of the family. I’d cycle around every day and meet lots of people connected with Mason. He had a very wide family and there would not be many people in Castleconnell that wouldn’t know some relation of Mason’s.”

“It's absolutely, completely tragic,” he added. “There are tears being shed every place.

“The fundraiser is by people that are connected with the family and anything that can be done to help them in this situation I'm sure would be appreciated.”

The fundraiser states: “As a lot of you may know, Mason has battled between Cork Hospital and Temple Street since Saturday when he received a life threatening injury due to a fall. Mason has since unfortunately lost his battle at the young age of four.

“We are helping to raise money to give him the send off he deserves. Times are so tough for people but nothing compares to what his family are going through. Let's all come together and make things that little bit easier for them. Every little helps.”

You can find the family’s GoFundMe page here.

Online Editors