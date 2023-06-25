EXCLUSIVE | ‘Like the fourth secret of Fatima’ – Tubridy payment top-up scandal is tip of the RTÉ iceberg, says whistleblower

‘Barter account’ run by RTÉ’s commercial division is at the heart of the Ryan Tubridy salary scandal. Writing anonymously, but known to the ‘Sunday Independent’, a senior Irish media ad agency figure estimates national broadcaster paid over €50m to agencies in the last 10 years, via a secretive credit note system

Questions are being asked about finances at RTÉ

Today at 03:30