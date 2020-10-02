“Like the falling of oak trees” - tributes pour in as leading Irish poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78

Leading Irish poet Derek Mahon has died aged 78 after a short illness.

A contemporary Irish poet, not only known by literature fans as he was regularly featured in the Leaving Cert English course, sadly passed in Cork on Thursday night.

One of Derek’s poems, ‘Everything Is Going To Be All Right’, has also been a beacon of solace during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, RTÉ’s Six One News ended one of their bulletins with a beautiful rendition of Derek reading his poem. It captured the nation’s mood and was widely shared by people in Ireland and all over the world, through social media.

Born in Belfast in 1941, Mr Mahon lived in Dublin for several years before spending the past several decades of his life in Cork.

President Michael D Higgins sent his condolences to friends and family of Mr Mahon and said it’s “the loss of a great poet”.

“News of the death of Derek Mahon will be received with great sadness by his colleagues in Aosdána but also, and more widely, by those who understand what the loss of a great poet, with a body of work such as his, entails,” he said.

“The loss of Derek Mahon, yet another artist gone from us in recent times, is like the falling of oak trees. We are left with hope from the fruit of the acorns in which the writing and its encouragement represents as legacy.

“To his partner, family and many friends, Sabina and I send our deepest sympathy.”

Director of Poetry Ireland, Niamh O’Donnell, said that Derek’s legacy in the poetry world is very keenly felt.

“Derek was an extraordinarily brilliant poet. A gifted and noble observer of our world and one of that generation of outstanding poets from Northern Ireland who rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s.

"His legacy to us is an incredible body of work, full of hard-earned insight and wisdom, including so many touchstone poems that will continue to resonate with people all over the world for generations to come.”

Chair of Poetry Ireland, Ciarán Benson, said, “In the loss of Derek Mahon, Ireland, and the world of poetry, has lost an outstanding voice, one that ranged over the wide territories of contemporary life, both personal and natural.

"He effortlessly framed and clarified centrally important ideas and longings and gifted them back to us in a beautiful and rich body of work. His influence will continue to grow.”

