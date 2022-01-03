‘Like flicking a switch’: Bitter cold returns with snow on high ground

THE first week of the new year will be cold and blustery with the possibility of snow on higher ground as temperatures are set to plummet, according to Met Éireann.

After a record-breaking New Year’s Eve when temperatures hit a relatively balmy 12.4C we can expect to see a return to more seasonal weather this week, forecaster Aoife Kealy told the Irish Independent.

“It’s like flicking a switch,” Ms Kealy said of the stark contrast from the extremely mild weather marking the end of 2021 when temperatures hit double digits, compared to what lies in store for this week.

“The overall story is it will be more like what you’d expect for January,” she said last night.

“It’s going to turn a lot colder over the week but we’ve got away with very mild conditions until now.”

Today will start off bright and breezy but showery outbreaks of rain, some heavy at times, will move in over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster as the day progresses, although it will stay mostly dry in the south.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Co Donegal until 3pm today, with heavy showers or longer spells of rain possibly resulting in some rivers flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

Daytime temperatures will be moderate at between 6C to 10C but they will drop overnight to between 2C and -1C.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow said there is a risk of some sleet and snow tonight, “especially on higher grounds in the midlands”.

Interesting setup tomorrow night with low system moving down country and possibly to wintry falls as it moves. Risk of some sleet and snow, especially on higher ground in Midlands. High resolution weather models will have better handle on it tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/FYFGKEwyGL — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 2, 2022

Tomorrow will be noticeably colder as the mercury will reach just 3C to 6C during the day and will drop back to between just 1C and -3C overnight with a widespread sharp frost developing.

Another cold day is in store for Wednesday with frost developing overnight.

Although it should remain dry, apart from some coastal showers during the day, it will remain cold with highs of 3C to 7C.

Rain will move in from the west in the evening and extend eastwards across the country overnight with heavy showers in some areas.

It will remain chilly, with lows of between 2C and -2C and coldest in the eastern half of the country by early evening.

Thursday will be especially cold and blustery with daytime highs of just 3C to 7C and fresh to strong and gusty winds followed by blustery showers of rain, sleet and hail that lead to snow on higher ground.

But while there may be a dusting of snow in elevated areas, it will likely not amount to much, she said.

“It’s just wintry showers,” Ms Kealy added.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Friday is a mostly dry day for much of the country, with showers confined to western and northern coasts. Moderate southwest to west winds will be fresh on coasts and temperatures will range between 5 and 7 degrees in the afternoon and between plus 2 and plus 4 degrees overnight.

Met Éireann said the current indications suggest a wet and breezy day on Saturday with a drier and calmer day in store for Sunday.