'Like Beirut on a bad day' - the toxic home life that sparked Patricia O'Connor's grisly death

In this analysis from the archives, Andrew Phelan examines the high tensions in the family house before the grandmother's death

Garda technical team at the home of Patricia O&rsquo;Connor. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Expand

Andrew Phelan

Patricia O'Connor had just retired and was looking forward to years of relaxing at home, tending to her garden and spending time with her seven grandchildren.

She took care over her appearance, whiling away hours in charity shops in search of the perfect colourful dress to match her signature style, undergoing costly dental work to give her a "smile that would light up a room".