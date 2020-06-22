'Like Beirut on a bad day' - the toxic home life that sparked Patricia O'Connor's grisly death

Patricia O'Connor had just retired and was looking forward to years of relaxing at home, tending to her garden and spending time with her seven grandchildren.

She took care over her appearance, whiling away hours in charity shops in search of the perfect colourful dress to match her signature style, undergoing costly dental work to give her a "smile that would light up a room".

To her 10 brothers and sisters, she was the "most kind, loving and caring" grandmother, sister and mother.

But all that was taken from her in a moment of brutality when Kieran Greene, her daughter's partner, battered her to death with a child's hurley before using a hacksaw to reduce her to 15 body parts.

He flung her remains thoughtlessly away along a scenic mountain road, left in plain view for passing hillwalkers to discover.

It took four days, but after a huge Garda and Army search, every part of her was found.

When the remains were reassembled in a mortuary, she had been so crudely dismembered a "skeleton map" had to be prepared to show the trial jury where all the pieces fit.

If Patricia's death and mutilation were grisly, what happened in between beggared belief.

The pair callously set about hatching a bizarre and sickening plot

Her daughter Louise and teenage granddaughter Stephanie must have quickly known she was dead after Greene bludgeoned her in their bathroom. But instead of calling an ambulance or gardaí, the pair callously set about hatching a bizarre and sickening plot - to dress Stephanie up as her dead grandmother in a "ruse" to cover up the killing.

The late Patricia O'Connor

The late Patricia O'Connor

The story of Patricia's violent death, and the chilling events that followed unfolded over the last seven weeks at the Central Criminal Court, where four people were finally convicted for their roles in the tragedy.

Kieran Greene murdered Patricia at the home they shared at Mountain View Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, 2017.

His partner at the time, Louise (41) and her daughter Stephanie (22), as well as Louise's ex-partner Keith Johnston (43) were all convicted of impeding Greene's prosecution.

The bad blood seems to have stemmed from the cramped living conditions of the house, where Patricia and her husband Gus lived with Louise, Greene and their five children, three under 10.

'Kind and loving': Patricia O'Connor's sisters Rita and Valerie Slevin and Anne O'Sullivan leaving court. Photo: Collins

'Kind and loving': Patricia O'Connor's sisters Rita and Valerie Slevin and Anne O'Sullivan leaving court. Photo: Collins

The extended family was too close for comfort; newly retired Patricia had worked as a hospital cleaner and now she found herself with a lot of spare time in a messy house, still tidying up after others.

Greene, Louise and Stephanie would later describe Patricia as becoming more difficult to live with.

She would call them "leeches" and "hung over them the fact she could throw them out of the house at any time", it was claimed.

The atmosphere turned toxic... it all blew up on the night of May 29

Louise had been on the housing waiting list for 20 years, was holding on to get a "free house" somewhere and was not for leaving.

The atmosphere turned toxic. It was like a pressure cooker, or "Beirut on a bad day", as a garda would observe, and whatever the truth of what the accused said about Patricia, it all blew up on the night of May 29.

We only have Greene's own confession to gardaí to explain what happened.

Patricia had been reported missing by her husband on June 1 and on June 12, Greene, sweating and anxious, handed himself in at Rathfarnham garda station.

He said he had "done something terrible" and described the killing.

A major recovery operation was already under way after the first grisly finds in Wicklow, but at that stage gardaí thought the victim was a man and didn't believe Greene. This was soon cleared up.

Greene claimed Patricia attacked him with a hurley in the bathroom; he disarmed her, hit her with it in self-defence and they both fell, he said.

He blacked out and did not know what happened, but thought she probably banged her head on the tiles.

When he came to, there was "blood everywhere" and he dragged her upstairs to her room. He did not know if she was dead but she was not moving, he continued. He told gardaí he put the body in the boot of his Toyota Corolla and drove it to a cornfield near Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, where he buried it in a shallow grave.

Greene said he panicked and returned on June 9 to move the body but he couldn't lift it.

He said he "spewed into a bag" as he cut it up with a hacksaw, then drove the remains to the Wicklow mountains, pulled in as he drove and ripped open bags to drop them into the ditch one at a time "until everything was gone".

"I got back in the car and sobbed and sobbed, I just thought 'my kids don't have to worry any more, I'm finally free'," he said.

He said the others in the house had been asleep when he killed Patricia and he acted alone at all times.

But the next door neighbour's CCTV told a different story and Louise and Stephanie were arrested.

Shown the footage, Louise insisted a woman in a hooded coat and black trousers seen leaving her house with a suitcase at 9.34pm on May 29 was "me ma".

She denied it was actually Stephanie dressed up as Patricia and had "no idea" who was then seen entering the back door half an hour later at 10.05pm, with a coat over her arm, carrying a bag.

Stephanie confirmed she was the person coming in the back door at 10.05pm but said it was just a bag her mother had asked her to get from the shed.

However, the prosecution said she had not been seen leaving the house "as Stephanie" before that.

Prosecutors said the woman leaving the house was more "sprightly" than Patricia, who had earlier been wearing a colourful dress. A piece of fabric found at the shallow grave "matched" this, showing Patricia had died in that dress.

It had to be Stephanie.

This was the "ruse", a charade for the benefit of a neighbour's CCTV, to record "indelible evidence" of Patricia supposedly storming out after a row to bolster claims that she was alive when she went "missing".

Stephanie was seen speaking to her mother in the back garden minutes before she left with the suitcase - this was when the "plan was hatched", the prosecution said.

Greene, on remand in jail, jealously watched Keith Johnston arrive for prison visits with Louise, his "good buddy's" old flame.

He retracted his confession and changed his story.

Greene had agreed to take the blame, and it was really Gus who killed Patricia, he now claimed.

He had gone to Johnston for help after and the handyman cut up the body, he said.

The prosecution thought this version was unreliable and the jury ultimately rejected it.

Gus O'Connor was only ever charged with falsely reporting his wife missing when he knew she was dead, to which he has pleaded guilty.

Gardaí had already caught Johnston on CCTV with Greene as the killer went on a shopping spree around DIY stores in Tallaght on June 9, the day before the first body parts were found in Wicklow, buying hacksaws, axes and other tools to dismember it.

When first questioned, he was "silent as a tomb" about the shopping trip.

He later accepted he went but said he but did not ask what the tools were for.

Greene directed gardaí to where the hacksaws had been dumped on the banks of the River Dodder and Johnston was re-arrested.

Not only was Patricia's body "desecrated" when she was dismembered by Greene, but Louise and Stephanie joined him in taking her good name apart when they came under Garda suspicion.

To them, she was spiteful, quick-tempered and argumentative.

Stephanie said her grandmother "liked to make people unhappy" and "sucked the energy" out of Louise.

Louise claimed her mother would tell her, "You are retarded, your kids are useless," and in the hours before she died "my ma tried to beat the head off me with a teapot".

"Despite everything, I really loved my mother," she told gardaí, moments after calling Patricia a "mad bitch".

Then there were the more extreme claims: that Patricia would throw out the toys the children got for Christmas and even her husband's collection of World Cup milk bottles.

In the end, with Patricia gone, the family remained torn apart

"I honestly think she was trying to kill us but we couldn't prove it," Greene said. "She wanted everyone dead all the way down to the kids."

"I never heard any of that," her son Richard testified. No definite motive for the cover-up was advanced by the prosecution.

In the end, with Patricia gone, the family remained torn apart. Louise and her children were evicted by her father Gus, while Richard at one point resorted to secretly recording his sister on a phone call to try find out the "truth".

To Richard, his mother was a hard-working woman, a "straight shooter" who wasn't afraid to speak her mind and "hated laziness".

Born Patricia Cooke, she was the seventh in a large family of 13 siblings from the small village of Windgap in Co Kilkenny. Her surviving seven sisters and three brothers made sure someone from the family was there for every harrowing day of the trial.

Speaking afterwards, they did not recognise the Patricia described by the accused, saying: "It wasn't her."

When the "skeleton map" was displayed on screens in court and evidence was heard of what happened to Patricia's body, Louise sat with her head down, perhaps upset.

At one point, Johnston broke down sobbing - for his daughter Stephanie, when she was convicted, the only obvious reaction to a verdict from any of the four on trial. If murderer Kieran Greene ever shed a tear for Patricia O'Connor, he didn't do it in court.