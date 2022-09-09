‘Like a child waiting to see Santy all day’ – joy for Garth Brooks fans as they travel from all over the country to Croke Park

Kate Hanly and Eddie Harty from Limerick in Dublin for the first night of Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park. Pic: Mark Condren

Tina Geary from Cork, in Dublin for the first night of Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park. Photo: Mark Condren

For the Garth Brook fans who had streamed from all corners of the country to pay homage to the country music sensation, not even a sudden deluge of rain in Dublin’s city centre could put them off.

They had been eight years waiting to see the American showman finally fulfil his promise to take to the stage for his Irish fans at the hallowed grounds of Croke Park and nothing would deter them.

Instantly recognisable by their colourful stetsons and palpable air of excitement, a steady stream of Garth fans pounded the streets in a determined fashion as they made their way towards the northside venue.

Shortly after 7.30pm, the curtain will rise on the first of his five performances, with the total of 400,000 fans there to witness history in the making.

Many attendees had opted to get the train or the bus up to the concert and get it back home again, given the high price of accommodation.

Cork woman Janet Egan, who was there with pal Tina Geary, said she was “like a child waiting to see Santy all day.”

And who could blame her, given that she had waited 28 years to see country music sensation Garth Brooks in person?

“I queued up for his concert back in 1994 in the Point Theatre. We had to queue at HMV for the tickets and I was next in the queue. Then they came down and went, ‘Sorry we’re sold out.’ I was crying,” she said.

She tried again in 2014 and again, she queued all night for him when she was pregnant and of course, it was cancelled. This time around, it will be “third time lucky” for her. “I can’t wait now, it’s going to be unreal. My favourite song is Baton Rouge but I love all his songs,” she said.

Marking their 21-year anniversary together was couple Kate Hanly and Eddie Harty, who had gotten the train up for the concert.

“It’s great to be here on the first night and we’re going back on the Limerick Concert train tonight. Someone was saying it’s like thousands for a hotel here now. I would love to hear him play The Dance because we’re together 21 years this week and that was our song when we first got together,” she said.

As to what fans can expect tonight, they reckon it’s going to be an “epic, three-hour show” as he saves the best for last as his world stadium tour comes to an end in Dublin.