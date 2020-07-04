| 12.4°C Dublin

Lights, camera and 'bigger piece of the action' for €125m Irish studios

BIGGER SHOT: &lsquo;Saving Private Ryan&rsquo; couldn&rsquo;t be filmed entirely in Ireland — but its producer, Gary Levinsohn believes Grange Castle Media Park would give the country far more clout Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Leading Hollywood producers and financiers believe a new €125m film and television studio complex in Dublin has the potential to become the biggest in Europe.

US-based producer Gary Levinsohn, whose production credits include Saving Private Ryan, Jack Reacher and The Patriot, told the Sunday Independent that Grange Castle Media Park would be a game changer for the Irish film industry.

Levinsohn, who is an investor in the project, also said Brexit meant that Ireland was in a "sweet spot".