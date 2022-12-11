Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash. Stock image

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending a helicopter crash in Co Kildare.

The light helicopter crashed in a field near the Kilcullen area this evening, Sunday 11 December.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit was notified and deployed inspectors to the scene to investigate.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare this evening Sunday, 11 December 11, 2022.

“The light helicopter crashed in a field in the Kilcullen area. The scene is currently being held by gardaí. The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has been notified.”

Meanwhile, the AAIU took to social media and said: “The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south-east of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Three inspectors of air accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation.”