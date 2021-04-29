Lifting restrictions: Everything we know as Ireland set to take major steps out of lockdown

After 413 days of living with various forms of lockdown and restrictions, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today lay out the Government’s plan to begin reopening for the final time.

It is anticipated the Government will announce a significant loosening of restrictions, beginning on May 10, continuing through the months of May and June.

While it will not be a return to complete normality, today’s announcement will represent the most ambitious reopening plans the nation has seen since last May.

The intention among the Government is that no businesses will have to close down again once they are reopened.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of what we know is opening and when.

Read More

May 10:

The restrictions on intercounty travel will be lifted and people can travel anywhere in the country from this date.

Personal services will also resume meaning barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons may open for bookings only.

Click and collect services may resume for non-essential retail, with a full reopening of retail expected later in May, possibly May 17.

Expand Close Stock image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stock image

Training for adults in pods of 15 for all sports can also resume from this date.

50 people may attend a public Mass, signalling a return to public worship. Crucially, there will still be restrictions on funeral and wedding gatherings outside of the church ceremony.

Household visits are allowed once again among three households but these can only be in gardens unless people are fully vaccinated.

The remaining facets of the construction industry still shut down will resume operations on this date.

May 17:

This has been slated as the day which all non-essential retailers can open once again.

June 2:

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs can open on this date, and are also permitted to serve food and drinks indoors to residents.

June 7:

Pubs and restaurants can serve customers outdoors. There will be no distinction between pubs that serve food and those that don’t.

Gyms may also reopen on this date.

Expand Close Stock image / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stock image

June and beyond:

There is no firm date as to when indoor dining for restaurants and pubs will resume but it is expected to be later in June or July.

Wedding parties are also expected to be increased to 25 some time in June.

No date has been offered for cinemas, theatres and other indoor attractions, but it is likely to be some time in June or July before these are reopened, as the Government continues to prioritise and favour outdoor activity.

Read More

Online Editors