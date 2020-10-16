Lifting of eviction bans could see a surge in homeless figures this winter, leading charity reveals

Homeless figures will surge this winter as emergency Government measures to freeze rent and ban evictions are lifted, a leading charity fears.

As Focus Ireland prepares for its biggest charity fundraiser of the year, its CEO Pat Dennigan believes more people could find themselves at risk of homelessness this winter as the short term emergency measures to alleviate homelessness have ended.

While statistics show the number of people currently homeless is down on this time last year, Dennigan believes that the ground is shaky for many people and demand for information and advice from Focus rose by 40pc during lockdown.

The statistics show that 8,728 people are currently homeless in Ireland. Of this 2,651 are children with 1,142 families currently in emergency accommodation across the country. This is down on the same period last year when the figures showed 10,600 people homeless.

However Dennigan believes there is no room for complacency as emergency measures announced by the Government to stem the flow of people into homelessness effectively ran out in August. This means more people could find themselves served with eviction orders in the teeth of winter.

While homelessness and the housing crisis were among the main issues for voters in February’s general election, Dennigan believes we must not now lose sight of those at risk of homelessness during the Covid-19 crisis.

“It’s about 1,900 people less than the peak of 12 months ago but there’s been a huge effort to move people out of emergency accommodation and the Government introduced emergency legislation which gave increased protection to people in rented accommodation. That, along with more properties being switched over from Airbnb to residential, has reduced the flow of people into homelessness,” says Dennigan.

“However the ground is shaky and the ban on emergency restrictions has been lifted. We fear this will increase the flow of people out of private residential and we need to be really careful about that,” he says.

Speaking as the charity launches its biggest fundraisers of the year – the annual Shine a Light Night – Dennigan says there’s an opportunity this year for families and individuals to get involved with the fundraising drive.

Devised nine years ago as a way for the corporate sector to give to the charity, the Shine a Light Night has evolved into Focus Ireland’s single biggest fundraiser. Over the past nine years over €5.3 million has been raised and the target from this year’s campaign is to raise €1.3m.

On this year’s Shine a Light Night, which falls this Friday night the charity boss is calling on families – not just the corporate sector – to get involved.

“In the past we asked people to sleep out in the offices or in car parks and we had a series of public events around the country but this year we’ve added a public event where people can sleep out in their own spaces,” says Dennigan.

He believes the annual event is as much about raising awareness as it is about raising money and the charity has people to speak about their own experience of homelessness on its social media platforms.

Dennigan believes that with so much of its fundraising shoe-horned into the last few months of the year, this drive and other initiatives over the winter months will be crucial to allowing the charity to continue to help as many people as possible.

“What we’ve noticed every single year is that 50pc of our fundraising occurs in November and December. We’re using Shine a Light Night as a springboard into that period. This is a really difficult time for all charities particularly with Covid-19,” he says.

The charity hopes it can raise €11 million this year but so much will depend on the months ahead, according to Dennigan. “We are much more dependent on the tail end of the year. I think that’s in doubt,” he says of the ambitious fundraising target.

*For further information on Shine A Light Night 2020 and to register for a virtual sleep-out visit www.focusireland.ie/shinealight.

