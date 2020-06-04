Major retail outlets including high-street fashion stores will be able to open their doors to customers for the first time in months next Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has cleared the way for the Government to announce a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions which will allow retail shops across the country reopen.

However, shopping centres will not be permitted to reopen over fears that it could lead to people congregating in enclosed spaces.

The lifting of the retail ban will allow major chains such as Ikea, Penneys, H&M and TopShop among many other shops reopen in the coming days.

But Nphet has insisted people should not be permitted to try on clothes or use dressing rooms if they are visiting fashion outlets.

All shops that do reopen will have to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and limit the amount of customers they allow in their stores.

The public health advice will be a major boost the economy and allow thousands of people return to work.

The roadmap for lifting restrictions suggested only “small retail outlets” will be able to reopen in phase two and on the basis that the shop can “control the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time”.

However, Nphet decided against following other EU countries by setting a criteria for the size of shop that can reopen in this phase.

Retail outlets that will be permitted to open will be required to have an on street entry point if they are to be allowed reopen.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan’s team also recommended the reopening of playgrounds next week – as long as local authorities can supervise and sanitise the play areas.

Mr Holohan’s team has also advised that restrictions on nursing home visits can also be lifted in some circumstances.

The Cabinet will consider the advice from Mr Holohan tomorrow before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces the beginning of the second phase of the easing of restrictions.

The new phase will also see a slightly larger number of people permitted to attend funerals, but it will be restricted to immediate family and close friends.

Marts are also earmarked to reopen under phase two.

Sports clubs will be able to hold training sessions. However, they will not be permitted to play matches.

The non-essential travel ban will be extended from 5km to 20km.