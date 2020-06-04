| 14.2°C Dublin

Lifting lockdown: All major retail outlets to be permitted to open from next Monday

Ikea, Penneys, and H&M are among the stores expected to reopen next week

People on Dublin's Grafton street as restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been eased. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People on Dublin's Grafton street as restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been eased. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Major retail outlets including high-street fashion stores will be able to open their doors to customers for the first time in months next Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has cleared the way for the Government to announce a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions which will allow retail shops across the country reopen.

However, shopping centres will not be permitted to reopen over fears that it could lead to people congregating in enclosed spaces.

