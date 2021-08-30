The Government is set to reveal its plans to further ease Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow.

It is anticipated that larger crowds will be permitted at sporting and other outdoor events, Communions and Confirmations will return next month, while plans for the nightclub sector are expected to be rolled out at the end of the reopening process.

Two key meetings have taken place today – with representatives from the live entertainment sector meeting Taoiseach Michael Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the Arts Minister Catherine Martin this morning.

Meanwhile, this afternoon the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid-19 entered a meeting which is expected to finalise dates for the easing of all remaining restrictions.

It is understood that September 20 is a key date for Government, as it falls roughly two weeks after the the 90pc vaccination threshold for people aged 16 and older is expected to be met.

Live events and entertainment sector

The live events and entertainment sector has been one of the hardest hit throughout the pandemic – with sections of it remaining closed since March 2020.

Read More

Live sector groups said they were left frustrated after a meeting with the Taoiseach and other Government officials this morning, as they were left without an exact date for when concerts, arts and cultural events could resume.

Speaking on her way out of the meeting, Ms Martin said she remains "optimistic" for a phased return of the live music and events sector in early September.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach confirmed recently that the nightclub industry will be one of the last remaining sectors to reopen.

The long-awaited announcement comes as the Cabinet has been put under increasing pressure from the live events and entertainment sector in recent weeks.

Sporting and outdoor events

It is anticipated that tomorrow’s announcement will include a shift in the way crowd numbers are managed at sporting and other outdoor events – with the Government expected to move ahead with plans to allow outdoor venues to reach 50pc capacity.

This would mark a significant increase in attendances and would put an end to pilot events which have been trialled with crowds of between 200 and 1,200 spectators in recent weeks.

Return to the office

It is expected that employers will have the option to begin welcoming workers back into the office from September 13.

Workers will return to the office on a phased basis and guidelines will be provided as to how to deal with those employees who contract the virus even if they are fully vaccinated.

It is understood that Government officials will also work to put in place guidelines for different sectors.

Communions and Confirmations

It is likely that Communions and Confirmations will return in September.

Nphet to be disbanded

It was revealed recently that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will likely be disbanded by the middle October. The change will see Government taking greater responsibility for how the pandemic is managed in the future – with continued support from public health experts.

The announcement itself

No official details have been confirmed for the timing of tomorrow’s announcement, however, it’s likely to follow the pattern of previous significant addresses from the Taoiseach and take place at around 6pm.