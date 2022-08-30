Liffey Valley Shopping Centre to introduce parking charges later this year

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is set to introduce parking charges for customers and staff later this year.

Customers will be charged €2.50 for the first hour of parking at the west Dublin centre, and the next two hours will be free under plans that are due to take effect in the fourth quarter of this year.

The shopping centre employs approximately 1200 staff with over 100 retailers and has over 3,600 car parking spaces including specially designed parent, baby and disabled parking.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Liffey Valley said there will be a “discounted rate for staff which is still under consideration”.

The statement said the €30 million redevelopment project aims to deliver “new and more sustainable ways to access Liffey Valley”.

It added that In line with local authority guidance, the new arrangements will also see the introduction of paid parking at the Shopping Centre in the fourth quarter of this year with a €2.50 charge to apply for the first hour of parking, with the next two hours after that will be free.

Read More

“Construction is also well advanced on a new modern 6-bay BusConnects interchange that will introduce direct-to-the-door public transport opportunities and increase connectivity to the Centre by an estimated 50pc according to the National Transport Authority. This is due to open in early 2023,” the statement said.

“A major refurbishment of the main car park will make the parking experience easier, safer and less stressful for visitors.

“The car park will be resurfaced, realigned and landscaped and new lighting and walkways are being installed throughout.

“Real-time information will assist people in getting parked more quickly and many more parking spaces will be available for drivers with a disability and parents and toddlers. The car park will also cater for electric vehicles with new dedicated electric charging points.”

However, several callers to RTÉ’s Liveline expressed their unhappiness with the measure.

Gemma O’Brien lives in Co Meath but works in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and said staff may face paying €4 per day or having pay €65 per month for a parking permit.

She said staff are “extremely worried" and some will be forced to leave their job if these charges are implemented.

Ms O’Brien said she lives in a small village with no appropriate bus route to get her to work on time.

“This is just proposed from Liffey Valley management, this is not set in stone, but it’s absolutely outrageous the type of money that they’re speaking of charging for staff to come to work,” she told Joe Duffy.

“€4 a day, which doesn’t really sound like much but when you add it up over a year, they’re looking at charging staff €4 a day or a €65 permit payment and that works out at about €780 a year.

“Retail staff a lot of them are on minimum wage as it is and struggling. I’ve been talking with people in the centre and this is a general feeling across the board, people cannot afford it. They want to charge us €65 per month to park in a car park to come to work to try and earn a living.

“I’ve a family, I’m a mother of children and go to Liffey Valley regularly to go to the cinema, to go for a bite to eat, the children might want to potter into one or two shops. Can we not spend enough money as customers in Liffey Valley without being charged?

“We’ve got a big, huge Boots store here with a pharmacy in it that people need that the local pharmacies don’t source all the medication people need and they have to come here and pay €2.50 to run in and collect their prescription.

“So, we’re not only talking about staff here we’re talking about our customers. I’ve got four children at home, I commute to work, my diesel bill is really high. I love job, I love where I work and they’re very good to me but I can’t afford to set up another direct debit to pay €65 per month.”

A spokesperson for Hines Ireland, operators of Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, said the work will aim to “resolve” the issue of parking for customers and staff.

“Visitor and staff access to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is going to change very much for the better and with more integrated public transport access, it will be much a much easier, safer and less stressful journey coming here,” the spokesperson said.

“However, the real game changer will be the new bus interchange, which will bring passengers right up to our doors.

“This will deliver real and sustainable transport options for both customers and indeed staff who can now opt for the bus ahead of the car. We’re also making it easier and more attractive for people to get to the centre by foot if within walking distance. Our overall aim is to offer people a variety of ways to access us more easily, for it to be a secure and pleasant experience and much more sustainable.

“The new €15m facility will create a new hub for bus services connecting south and west Dublin, north Kildare and the city centre and will be located in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre car park just yards from the main entrance to the Centre.”