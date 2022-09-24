Liffey Swim makes a splash: Almost 500 people took part in 102nd event in Dublin

Participants of the 2022 Liffey Swim go through the high pressure decontamination shower after completing the 2.2k course. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Almost 500 people took part in the annual Liffey swim in Dublin’s city centre today.

The women’s race was won by Melissa Corbally from the National Aquatic Centre’s masters swimming club, and Ken Dent from the Dublin Swimming Club won the men’s race.

It was the 102nd year of the annual event, which saw competitions swim 2.2km through the city's river, starting at 10am this morning.

Swimmers passed under 11 bridges during the race, starting at the Rory O’More Bridge near the Guinness Brewery and finishing at the Custom House Quay.

It is the first year since before the pandemic that the race is back to its original route.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 and last year it was re-routed, beginning at the 3 Arena and finishing at the Custom House.

Around 194 women and 298 men took place in the 2022 races.

In order to qualify for the event, participants have to complete a series of open-sea races.

After the race, Dublin Fire Brigade’s decontamination unit was set up on the dock to provide showers to competitors.