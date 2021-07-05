Lifeguard dies after surfing accident in Co Clare

A young lifeguard who got into difficulty while surfing in Co Clare this morning has died.

Gardaí this evening confirmed the young man aged in his 20s died at University Hospital Limerick.

He was airlifted to the hospital by the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 after paramedics gave him CPR at Lough Donnell, near Quilty in Co Clare and en route to hospital where he was described as being in a serious condition.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the male (20s) was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in serious condition. The male was later pronounced deceased at University Hospital Limerick,” gardaí said in a statement.

It is understood the young man was a well known lifeguard in the area.