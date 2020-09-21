Lifeboat station off service after crew member tests positive for the coronavirus

A lifeboat in Donegal has been taken off service after a crew member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Arranmore Island RNLI crew were tested after taking part in a lifeboat exercise last week and one person from the eight-man crew tested positive.

The lifeboat was taken off service and a deep clean of the boat, crew kit and station took place.

“All crewmembers with contact to the volunteer have been asked to self-isolate and the crew will be tested for Covid-19,” said a spokesperson for the RNLI.

The crew member was a volunteer and there were no other vessels involved in the lifeboat exercise.

“The Coast Guard have been informed, as have the two flanking RNLI lifeboat stations. Search and Rescue cover will be undertaken by other Search and Rescue assets in the area including RNLI lifeboat stations, the Irish Coast Guard and other declared assets,” added the spokesperson.

“Our priority is always for the safety of our lifeboat crew and we will not put them or the public at risk. Arranmore Island RNLI will resume service once it is safe to do so.”

The station is one of 46 RNLI lifeboat stations on the island of Ireland.

