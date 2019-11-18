Lifeboat crew battle in vain to rescue colleague whose car slipped into sea

The victim of the freak accident on Arranmore Island off the Donegal coast has been named as Lee Early, a 26-year-old single man who lived on the island.

The tightly knit community on the island, which has a population of around 450 people, was yesterday grieving his loss.

Another man in his 30s who was in the car was lucky to escape unhurt when it went into the sea at Poolawaddy Pier just after 5am yesterday.

Mr Early, who worked on the Arranmore Ferry, was a volunteer on the island's RNLI lifeboat.

His father Jimmy is the coxswain on the local lifeboat.

Members of the lifeboat crew, whose station is close to the scene of the tragedy, rushed to save Mr Early and his friend after their car entered the water.

The passenger managed to swim free but Mr Early died at the scene despite the heroic efforts of the lifeboat crew members to resuscitate him.

Volunteers comb the area beside the slipway after the tragedy. Photo: Joe Dunne

Owen Medland, the RNLI area life-saving manager for Ireland, said Mr Early's death was a huge loss to the island.

"The deceased was one of our volunteers and was very close to us. He was a super young man who would be a loss to any community never mind a small community," he said.

"As an organisation, our thoughts are with the family, our volunteer crew who fought valiantly to save the young man's life, and the wider Arranmore community.

"We would like to assure the community that after what appears was a tragic accident, we are maintaining our lifeboat service on the island, which is further testimony to the crew in Arranmore."

Local TD Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher said he was shocked by the news of Mr Early's death.

He said he knew the family, calling them "true islanders" and added that there was a great sense of loss.

"A sense of deep shock descended on the island when news broke of the tragic death of Lee," said Mr Gallagher.

"He was a highly regarded, hard-working and popular young man from a well respected island family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time."

A Garda investigation will look at how the car ended up in the sea off the pier.

A post-mortem examination is due to be performed at Letterkenny University Hospital today.

