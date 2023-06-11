Lifeboat crew assist yacht grounded on sandbank on Lough Derg

A lifeboat crew assisted two people on board a yacht that was grounded on a sandbank on Lough Derg earlier today.

Lough Derg RNLI launched at 3.40pm following a request from Valentia Coast Guard.

A 29ft yacht with two people on board had become grounded on a sandbank west of Ilaunhobert and Crane Island on the south-western shore of the lake.

The RNLI crew found the people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The yacht was taken off the sandbank and was able to make its way under its own power to Dromineer.

Jeremy Freeman, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advised boat users “that warm weather is forecast to continue, so remember to take plenty of water for your journey and wear sunscreen to protect against the additional glare from the sun on water”.