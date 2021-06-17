Detective Garda Colm Horkan was killed while on duty one year ago today.

The family of Colm Horkan have paid tribute to the Detective Garda who was killed in the line of duty one year ago today.

Mr Horkan was fatally wounded by a gunshot on June 17 in Castlerea, Roscommon, while on patrol.

Colm’s family paid tribute to a “proud, popular and respected member of An Garda Síochána”.

In a statement, Mr Horkan’s family said: “Life will never be the same without Colm”.

“Colm was one of a kind and on that night of June 17 into the morning of June 18, Colm’s life was ended long before his time and sadly we never got the opportunity to say goodbye and to tell him how much we dearly loved him.

“He was kind, thoughtful and a selflessly loyal gentleman to all he encountered both on a personal and professional level.

“With the passage of time, we now mark the first anniversary of Colm's death. As we continue to carry the deep grief that we feel with the loss of Colm, the depth and sincerity of the support from so many people has given us great comfort,” Mr Horkan’s family said.

Colm would have turned 50 in December, and the family say he will be missed at every party or function, “always dressed impeccably” and a word for everyone in a “quiet, unassuming way”.

“For the many people who knew Colm and those of you who didn’t, his infectious smile would brighten up any occasion and leave a lasting impression in any room or place”.

Mr Horkan’s family said the Detective Garda “loved his job and wore the uniform with great pride while serving the community for over twenty-five years”.

The Horkan family thanked everyone for “their amazing support over the past twelve months”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also paid tribute to Colm, saying that on June 17, 2020, he went to work “for what would tragically be his last tour of duty”.

“Colm was the epitome of what all of us in An Garda Síochána should aspire to be – professional, hard-working, supportive, community-focused, and brave. Colm will never be forgotten.

“Today is a very sad and difficult day for Colm’s family and friends, his colleagues, the local community, and An Garda Síochána.

“But as well as sadness there is great pride. Great pride in Colm as a person who was loved and respected by so many people. Great pride in Colm’s community spirit and desire to help and support others.

“Great pride in Colm’s 24 years of dedicated service to An Garda Síochána and the State. Great pride in Colm’s bravery and selflessness to protect the lives of the people he served,” Commissioner Harris said.

A ceremony to commemorate Colm will be held in Castlerea this Saturday with the unveiling of two plaques.

A video of the ceremony will be made available on Garda social media channels afterwards.

“It is just one of many fitting tributes to the memory of Colm as a person and a member of An Garda Síochána,” Commissioner Harris said.