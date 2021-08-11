Life sentence prisoners must now serve 12 years before being considered for parole

Prisoners handed down a life sentence must now serve 12 years before being considered for parole, the Justice Minister has announced.

Previously prisoners could be considered for parole after serving seven years of a sentence.

This change comes with minister Heather Humphrey's establishment of a new parole board and the commencement of the Parole Act.

The Department of Justice said the purpose of the act is to place the parole process on a statutory footing and establish an independent, statutory parole board to decide on parole applications.

Mr Justice Michael White will be the chairperson of the new statutory parole board after being nominated by the Chief Justice.

A further nine board members were appointed following their nomination by specified nominating bodies and specified post holders.

Parole will only be granted to prisoners if the board is satisfied that they do not pose an undue risk to the public, that they have been rehabilitated, and that it is appropriate in all the circumstances to release them on parole.

According to the department, the average sentence served in the last 10 years before a life-sentenced prisoner is released on parole is 18 years, and in 2019 it was 20 years.

Speaking about the parole board and act today, Ms Humphrey’s said: “The parole board plays a vital role in the justice system.

"Transparency and accountability is vital in achieving fairness for victims of crime and rehabilitation for the prisoners. I believe that the new independent parole board will considerably improve the system as it currently operates.

“The change to the length of a life sentence which must be served, from seven years to 12 years, before an initial parole hearing is a recognition that the previous period was distressing for victims. I believe the new period of 12 year is a positive change.

“I am also glad that the new board includes members who have significant experience of working with victims as well as prisoners.”

Mr Justice White said he is “honoured” to be the inaugural chairperson of the parole board.

"The legislation underpinning the board’s functions is excellent and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to implement it,” he said.

"I would like to thank all of the legislators involved in developing the Parole Act 2019 and all of those who have worked towards the establishment of this new organisation.”