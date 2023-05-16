Life saving organ transplants reach record high in first three months of this year

The number of organ transplants that gave patients the gift of life in the first three months this year hit 81 - marking a new record.

The 2022 end of year figures for transplantation also offer hope to people on transplant waiting lists with 250 transplants, 44 more than 2021.

At any one time in Ireland there are between 550 and 600 people active on waiting lists for organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas.

The trend emerged as Organ Donor Week, which will run from May 20-27 was launched today with the plea: “Don’t leave your loved ones in doubt.”

The introduction of Code 115 on drivers licences indicating a willingness to be donor has now attracted 1.45 million drivers, almost half of all licence holders.

Organ Donor Awareness Week which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) in association with the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland (ODTI) is built around the theme ‘Don’t Leave Your Loved Ones in Doubt.

Last year saw an increase in the number of kidney transplants taking place at Beaumont Hospital - 163 kidney transplants took place of which 33 were from Living Kidney Donors.

There are 2,466 people in Ireland in end stage kidney failure undergoing dialysis treatment, but only approximately one fifth of these are on the transplant waiting list.

The key message is that members of the public can play their part in supporting organ donation for transplantation by ensuring that their families are not left in any doubt about their wishes around organ donation.

That is, they make sure to ‘have the conversation’.

Sharing your wishes when you are in good health makes it a less stressful decision for your family in the event of them being approached about you being a potential organ donor.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Organ donation is a gift of a second chance of life. Raising awareness about the importance of organ donation is a critical part of the great effort we must make so that more people get this second chance.

“This year has set a record for the number of transplants performed in the first three months of a year with 81 transplants. As Minister for Health, I am committed to increasing organ donation and transplantation rates in Ireland and to make organ donation ‘the norm’ where possible. Enactment of the Human Tissue Bill will be an important step to achieving this.”

Carol Moore chief executive of the Irish Kidney Association said: “Organ donation is a great example of active citizenship, and the Irish Kidney Association is calling on everybody to take the opportunity of Organ Donor Awareness Week to share their wishes.”

Ms Moore said: “Patients on transplant waiting lists live in hope that organs will become available to them and a strong public show of support by requesting organ donor cards builds that hope.

"The uncertainty associated with waiting for an organ transplant is difficult as the future is unknown and there is the knowledge that in order to be given the Gift of Life another family will be grieving the loss of a loved one."

In 2022, 51 liver transplants and 8 pancreas transplants took place at St Vincent’s Hospital, while 10 heart transplants and 18 lung transplants were carried out at the Mater Hospital.