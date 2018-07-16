Life jacket and helmet from crew member of Rescue 116 found off Achill Island

A life jacket and helmet believed to be worn by a member of the crew from Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 have been found off Achill Island.

Gardaí have confirmed the items were found by fishermen around one nautical mile from the island last Thursday.

The items are believed to have become tangled in the fishermen’s nets and are now being closely examined by members of the gardai.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 went down 16 months ago.

The bodies of Mr Ormsby and his Irish Coast Guard helicopter crew colleague Smith, are still missing.

Rescue 116 crashed after it collided with Blackrock Island off the Mayo coast on its way to a refuelling stop at Blacksod.

It was due to refuel before taking part in a rescue operation.

Last October, a helmet and lifejacket found on shore at Elly, located near Clogher has been confirmed to have belonged to Ciarán Smith.

