Life goes on in the corona-free Kingdom of Tory

There could hardly be a more beautiful place to spend the lockdown. Nine miles off the coast of Donegal, Tory Island is perfectly positioned to keep the coronavirus at bay. Islanders want to keep it that way and hope visitors will heed calls to stay away for now.

The rugged beauty of Tory is a draw for artists and visitors in the spring and summer, when accessing the island is easier than during the storms of winter.

But during this time of pandemic, only islanders and supplies for residents are travelling by ferry from the port at Magheraroarty on the mainland.

Residents of all of Donegal's islands have appealed to visitors to stay away for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary leader: the late Patsy Dan Rodgers, who was King of Tory. Photo by Frank McGrath

Legendary leader: the late Patsy Dan Rodgers, who was King of Tory. Photo by Frank McGrath

Tory Islanders were surprised when a yacht and its four-person crew berthed at the pier a week ago. The crew had missed the port of Bunbeg due to tides.

When the Coast Guard arrived, the crew assured them that they would remain on board overnight. They promptly set sail again at first light.

While many of us are getting used to the isolation imposed on us by lockdown restrictions, residents of Tory have more experience at battening down the hatches and being prepared. Rough seas and stormy weather can sometimes mean the ferry is unable to make the 45-minute journey across mountainous Atlantic waves.

This winter, when one storm after another battered the coast, the island at the most north-westerly part of the Wild Atlantic Way was shut off for days at a time. On several occasions, the Queen of Aran ferry - the islanders' lifeline - couldn't leave harbour.

But islanders are adept at coping in such circumstances. Well-stocked fridges and pantries - and even second freezers - mean they don't go hungry even when towering waves cut them off temporarily.

Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill, community development manager for Tory Island Co-op, says nobody is commuting to the mainland now. Very few islanders are leaving the island, she says, and the ferry is mainly being used for the transport of supplies.

The ferry is now running only three days a week instead of daily and Marjorie says the ferry operator is not bringing visitors to the island - islanders and the operator are working together to ensure this.

Mother to Pádraig (9), Caitlín (7) and Ann (4), Marjorie says the island's 150-strong population are very wary of people coming in at this time, and while it is hard to be on the island all the time, this period will pass.

Life on the island is very quiet now, she explains. The gym, the social club and the day centre for the elderly have all closed, although Meals on Wheels still go out to 18 older people every Wednesday.

At this time of year, Tory residents are usually gearing up to welcome visitors who flock to the island to take in its rich musical heritage, breathtaking scenery and abundance of wildlife. Bur Marjorie believes this summer will be a quiet one.

The pandemic has also put any talk about who will be the island's next king on the back-burner. The island's legendary leader Patsy Dan Rodgers, King of Tory, died in October 2018.

Feeling safe

The island's fiercest protector and greatest promoter, Patsy Dan was always at the harbour to welcome visitors to the island and regale them with stories of its history, culture and traditions. His absence is felt keenly by islanders every day.

Like communities around the country, people on Tory are keeping their distance, staying in their family groups and maintaining social distance when they go to the shop on the island or down to the pier to meet the ferry bringing their supplies, according to Marjorie.

"Generally we are managing fine. Jimmy Rodgers, who runs the shop, keeps it well stocked," she says.

"Everything comes in a couple of weeks. We are used to that and I'm always well stocked up at home. We do feel safer here."

However, with a number of holiday homes on the island, residents are hoping that holidaymakers will respect their call to stay away. In holiday times, the population of Tory doubles as visitors take time out to enjoy the island's rugged beauty. Easter is also a time for visitors to gather but it's hoped they have taken heed and the shutters of the holidays homes will remain closed for now.

At his home at the east end of the island, David Jeffrey feels that if you're going to be waiting out a pandemic, you couldn't be in a better spot than on Tory Island looking out over the expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

He first came to Tory in the spring of 2017 and was so taken with the island that he moved there and made it his home the following year. His days since lockdown are punctuated by a daily walk, a good meal and trying to learn the electric bass guitar as well as trying to brush up on his Irish.

The weekly activities he usually partakes in, like dancing classes and a trip to the social club, have stopped, and David says people on the island are taking social distancing very seriously.

"We are very aware of the fact that we are safer here in lots of ways but it would only take one person to compromise the whole island," he says.

Lockdown aside, David says he's not finding it hard to manage. He's used to getting a big shop in on the ferry every two to three weeks and keeping his cupboards replenished with everything he needs to cook his vegetarian meals.

His daily walk takes him along the island's shoreline near his home. Already he's been lucky enough to spot an otter twice. He's waiting on the puffins to arrive - bringing with them a cacophony of raucous sound - and the corncrakes. Last year the island had 30 pairs of the elusive birds forced to the brink of extinction on the mainland.

At her home on the island's west end, Teresa Jordan, originally from Co Tipperary, is happy to while away the time with her partner William Doohan and their daughter Abbie (8).

While William, a construction worker is at home for the lockdown period, they are enjoying the family time together, taking walks to the island's famous lighthouse nearby and keeping to themselves.

"We're managing fine. I got a big shop in before all this happened. This is the way we live anyway - going out every six weeks or so to do a big shop. We have a small shop on the island for essentials like bread and milk," says Teresa.

However, she's sorry that nobody is meeting up and local children can no longer play together. A visit to family in Tipperary for Easter has had to be put off. A planned celebration to mark William's father's 80th birthday also had to be shelved.

Despite the setbacks Teresa knows that staying apart is the right thing for everyone now.

"There's a lot of elderly people here. I don't know what would happen if this got on the island. Everyone is keeping to themselves," she says.

At the parish church in Gortahork, Fr Seán ó Gallchóir is sorry that his weekly trips to the island to say Mass have had to stop. A webcam means that he can still say daily Mass for parishioners.

"It's a month since I said Mass on the island. It was always nice to go out and I miss it. I say Mass every morning at 10 and I always include the islanders," he says.