Life goes on in the corona-free Kingdom of Tory

Residents of Tory Island are urging visitors to stay away as they try to stay virus-free. And even the coronation of a new king has to wait, writes Kathy Donaghy

Keeping stocked: supplies from the mainland are unloaded on Tory Island. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Legendary leader: the late Patsy Dan Rodgers, who was King of Tory. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand

Kathy Donaghy

There could hardly be a more beautiful place to spend the lockdown. Nine miles off the coast of Donegal, Tory Island is perfectly positioned to keep the coronavirus at bay. Islanders want to keep it that way and hope visitors will heed calls to stay away for now.

The rugged beauty of Tory is a draw for artists and visitors in the spring and summer, when accessing the island is easier than during the storms of winter.

But during this time of pandemic, only islanders and supplies for residents are travelling by ferry from the port at Magheraroarty on the mainland.