'Life can be so cruel': Drowned swimmer lost son in quarry tragedy

He was last night named locally as Tipperary native Fran Harding who was aged in his 40s.

Mr Harding was the father of Shay Moloney (15), who drowned alongside his friend Jack Kenneally (15) in a disused quarry on the outskirts of Ennis in May 2018.

Mr Harding was expecting a baby with his partner, Sarah Jane, later this year.

She was on the beach at the time the tragedy unfolded.

The alarm was raised about 10.40am yesterday after a person was reported to have disappeared beneath the surface of the water off Lahinch beach.

Fran Harding’s son Shay Moloney drowned in 2018

It is understood a surfer spotted the man in difficulty but, according to onlookers, was unable to reach him.

The surfer is believed to have returned to shore to seek further help and raise the alarm.

Several other surfers then rushed into the sea and commenced a search for the missing man.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, carried out a search of the area and about 15 minutes later spotted a person in the water.

Mr Harding was taken from the sea by the helicopter and winched onto the beach where efforts were made to resuscitate him.

He was flown to University Hospital Limerick where he later died.

Local councillor and family friend Mary Howard told the Irish Independent that the Ennis community was in a state of "utter disbelief and total sadness".

"No one can put into words what this family has gone through.

"Fran experienced an indescribable loss when Shay died and mourned for him every day," she said.

"But when he found out that he was going to be a father again he was so thrilled and excited. No one can believe that this has happened.

"Life can be so cruel to the nicest and most compassionate people.

"My thoughts and prayers go to his poor family and especially his wife," she said.

Shay was described as a hero when he died after trying to save the life of his pal Jack, who had got into difficulty at the 80ft-deep quarry on May 31, 2018.

They were celebrating the final day of their school year.

The pair were students from St Flannan's College, Co Clare, and both played starring roles in the Ennis under-15 rugby team.

A third teen was lucky to escape with his life after diving into the water to help his friends.

