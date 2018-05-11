'Life begins after 60' - Thousands attend Active Retirement Trade and Tourism Show

Thousands of Ireland's older generation took to the RDS on Friday 11th May to attend the Active Retirement Trade and Tourism show.

The free event showcased everything from fashion to food and getaway breaks for retired people, as well as those preparing for retirement.

Chief Executive of Active Retirement Ireland Maureen Kavanagh described the event as a "great day out" for older people. "It gives them an opportunity to explore what options are open to them in terms of travel and tourism.

"For our exhibitors, it’s a key event in their calendar - retailers and the tourism industry know the value of the so-called ‘silver dollar’, so it’s a positive event for all involved and we’re delighted to welcome so many of our older population to the show.” One of the aims of the event is to show people that life doesn't stop at retirement, and to demonstrate all the events and trips that are out there for the elderly.

We spoke to attendees about what they enjoy most about being over the age of 60.

