Lidl is to start selling rapid Covid-19 antigen tests across the country.

The antigen tests will be available in stores across the country for €24.99 per pack of five test kits.

The German discount retailer said they will be on sale in 168 stores in Ireland from tomorrow.

However, each customer will only be able to buy five packs at a time.

Like the PCR tests widely used by the HSE, antigen tests use a nasal swab. They are less reliable than PCR tests but as the swab does not need to be sent to a lab for analysis, results are available within hours.

They are not currently acceptable in order to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine or for international travel, although there have been mounting calls for the results to be accepted.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of our colleagues and customers,” said J.P. Scally, chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"Following our announcement in April that we would be offering free antigen tests to all of our employees, we are pleased to now add these to our range for our shoppers with hopes that they will offer some peace of mind as the country begins to reopen and makes progress through the vaccination programme.

"We know this is a worrying time for everyone, and we urge our shoppers to continue to stringently follow the public health advice. It is our hope that by offering these tests, they will add an extra level of reassurance to our customers as they follow that advice.”