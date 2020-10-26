Lidl says it does not own factory which sacked 700 workers in Burma

Lidl has responded on social media to accusations they fired over 700 factory workers in Burma.

The Irish branch of the supermarket company released a statement after former Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh asked for their thoughts on the situation.

Lidl said they take these allegations seriously, and that they work hard to ensure their supply chain maintains standards set by international authorities.

“On first hearing these allegations we sought to quickly understand the authenticity of the claim,” they said. “The factory in question is not a Lidl-owned site, it is an independent company supplying to retailers and brands.”

“Lidl International sought clarification from the owner who strongly denied the accusation.”

They added that their code of conduct ensures that minimal social standards are met by everyone who deals with them both directly and indirectly, and that they will continue to investigate the claim.

“If there is a serious breach, we will not hesitate to terminate any relationship where non-compliance is found,” Lidl said.

Ms McHugh had tweeted out earlier in the day to the supermarket chain, saying: “So Lidl fired 738 of their factory workers in Burma for requesting clean drinking water, clean toilets, and Covid-19 safety measures. Any thoughts @Lidl_ireland?”

The Burmese factory in question is the Dihuali Garment Factory, where over 700 workers were fired in July, according to Burma’s Eleven Media Group. The factory cited the Covid pandemic as the reasoning behind the dismissals, and offered the workers compensation.

But some employees did not accept the compensation, and instead are protesting to get their jobs back.

