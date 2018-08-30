The Lidl supermarket store raided during Storm Emma is set to reopen this morning almost six-months after it was damaged by a gang of thieves who used a digger to break in.

The Lidl supermarket store raided during Storm Emma is set to reopen this morning almost six-months after it was damaged by a gang of thieves who used a digger to break in.

Lidl reopens 'new and improved store' after gang of looters used digger to raid supermarket during Storm Emma

Significant damage was caused to the Fortunestown store building when a gang of looters attempted to gain entry and remove a safe as severe weather conditions swept in.

The German-supermarket chain completely demolished the building as a result and has reopened at the same site in a building 70pc bigger than the original.

Floor space has increased from 997m2 to 1698m2 with additional tills, wider shopping aisles and additional space for employees.

Nine people were arrested after a Lidl supermarket on Fortunestown Lane in west Dublin was damaged (Chai Brady/PA)

A number of new features are included on the site including free-to-use electric car charging points as well as 50pc more parking spaces.

While the new store was under construction employees were dispatched to other stores at nearby locations but will return this morning.

Store manager Ruth Shirley said she was grateful for the support from locals in the months afterwards.

“I’d like to extend our thanks to our loyal customer base in Fortunestown for their level of support over the past few months,” she said.

“We recognise that our service and store team have been greatly missed by the local community and we are delighted to welcome everyone back.”

At the time, Gardaí identified a number of people involved in the incident after videos of the thieves circulated on social media.

The Fortunestown store, one of five stores in Tallaght, is running a family fun weekend this weekend, including food testing and face painting to mark the occasion.

“The new and improved store will offer an enhanced shopping experience for customers and will employ a wide range of strategies to reduce the environmental impact,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Lidl employs over 5,000 people across 156 stores throughout the country.

New research form Kantar Worldpanel Ireland revealed the supermarket has held on to over 11pc of the grocery market share in Ireland

Online Editors