Lidl recalls hemp tea and oils due to concerns over high levels of psychoactive substance THC

Lidl is recalling two hemp products due to a concern of elevated levels of THC. Photo: FSAI

Lidl is recalling two hemp products due to concerns over elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall notice for all Vita D’or Bio Organic Hemp Seed Oil and all Mogota Hemp Tea with a best before date of December 31, 2022.

Lidl has also issued warnings of the recalls in its shops across the country.

A spokesperson for the retailer said these notices are not published on Lidl’s social media accounts, however.

Customers are being asked not to consume the products but to return them to a Lidl store for a full refund.

"Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland are recalling the above two products ‘Vita D’or Hemp Oil’ and ‘Magota Hemp Tea’ as an increased level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was detected,” Lidl’s in-store recall issue reads.

"Consumption of this food can have minor side effects such as fatigue or mood swings if consumed in large quantities.

“If you have purchased the above products, we advise you not to consume them. Instead, return the products to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Products made from the hemp or cannabis plant with very low levels of the psychoactive ingredient – often known as CBD oils - have increasingly been marketed in recent years.

However, some have questioned whether there is any health benefit and whether the levels of THC could have an unintended effect on users.

There have previously been several recalls of such products in Ireland by the FSAI after tests showed they contained higher levels of THC than declared.