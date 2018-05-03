Lidl and Dunnes issue urgent recalls on food products
Two of Ireland's leading supermarket chains have recalled products this week as a precaution.
Lidl is recalling batches of 'Alesto' dried fruit products as allergens are not labelled in English. There may also be an "unintentional presence of nuts".
While Dunnes Stores has pulled certain flavours of Simply Better yogurts due to the possible presence of rubber pieces.
Customers who have bought the yogurts in Dunnes are being urged to return them for a full refund.
Here are the full details in relation to both product recalls:
Alesto dried fruit
Simpy Better Yogurts