Library campaign aims to encourage people to keep reading virtually during lockdown

Stuart Hamilton, head of Libraries Development in the Local Government Sector, launching the three-week #StartANewStory campaign which aims to remind everyone of the joy of rewarding online reads as library doors remain closed under Level 5.

A new library campaign by the government aims to encourage people to keep reading Ireland’s most celebrated authors virtually while libraries remain closed.

After the demand for e-books and audiobooks more than doubled during the first lockdown, the campaign urges the public to keep using their local libraries virtually during Level 5 restrictions.

The #StartANewStory campaign is spearheaded by Libraries Ireland and Creative Ireland with support from the department of Rural and Community Development as well as Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The campaign encourages readers to use top Irish books to generate fun, new titles, by linking with another book create a piece of themed flash fiction – such as Milkman. The Mammy. Under the Duvet. The Snapper, tagged ‘Love between the Covers’.

“It is quirkier than your average campaign, the way we’re using the book titles and bringing them together, creating something new,” said Stuart Hamilton (45) head of Libraries Development in the local Government sector.

“You’re asking the reader to put a different picture in their mind. We’re all a bit more bunkered now and looking for activities that give us some headspace.”

He said that people relied on libraries during the first lockdown for “normality”.

“During this crisis people have really relied on library services to retain some sort of normality. The doors were closed but immediately, everyone started looking online.

“If you look at the massive increase in people engaging with the e-book platform, it proves they don’t want to close their access to reading. It’s been really amazing.”

Anyone can join a library online at librariesireland.ie/join, with more than 48,000 eBooks and 33,000 eAudiobooks, 4,000 magazines, 2,400 online newspapers from around the world, more than 500 e-learning courses and over 100 online language courses available.

In May, an investment of €400,000 was made into eBooks and eAudiobooks in public libraries amid increased demand by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Online Editors