News Irish News

Monday 23 July 2018

Liam Neeson packs a punch as he surprises amateur boxing club with visit

22/7/18 Actor Liam Neeson, who is currently fliming in Northern Ireland, stopped by O’Hanlon Park Amateur Boxing Club, Dundalk today, much to the surprise and delight of local community members. Picture:Arthur Carron
22/7/18 Actor Liam Neeson, who is currently fliming in Northern Ireland, stopped by O’Hanlon Park Amateur Boxing Club, Dundalk today, much to the surprise and delight of local community members. Picture:Arthur Carron
Actor Liam Neeson, in a break from filming in the North, with Paul Taafe, of O’Hanlon Park Amateur Boxing Club, Dundalk, and hotelier and long-time friend John Fitzpatrick. Photo: Arthur Carron
22/7/18 Actor Liam Neeson, who is currently fliming in Northern Ireland, stopped by OHanlon Park Amateur Boxing Club, Dundalk today, much to the surprise and delight of local community members. Picture:Arthur Carron
Luke Byrne

Luke Byrne

He has a very particular set of skills, but actor Liam Neeson has no problem passing on his advice on how to fight.

The Hollywood A-lister dropped into O'Hanlon Park Amateur Boxing Club, in Dundalk, Co Louth, over the weekend much to the surprise, and delight, of the community and club members.

There the former amateur boxer gave his time helping the kids to hone their skills for the ring.

The club, which also functions as a community hall, is open to children from the age of seven, right through to adults who have reached retirement age.

Neeson (66), who is currently filming in Northern Ireland, is a long-time friend of hotelier John Fitzpatrick, who has been involved with the club since 2011, when he made a donation to it during his segment on 'The Secret Millionaire' show on RTÉ One.

Mr Fitzpatrick later helped raise €425,000 for the club.

Irish Independent

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News