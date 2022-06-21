Liam Cahill: Tributes pour in for former RTÉ journalist and political adviser who passed away suddenly at home

Liam Cahill died suddenly at his home on June 20,2022. Photo: RIP.ie

Liam Cahill, a former RTÉ journalist, passed away suddenly at his home in Meath yesterday.

Mr Cahill worked in the national broadcaster for a number of years, first reporting on economics and later as a political correspondent.

His first book, Forgotten Revolution: The Limerick Soviet 1919, was published in 1990 and a follow-up was released in 2019.

From Suir to Jarama, his most recent book, was published just last year.

Mr Cahill is pre-deceased by his wife Patricia and is deeply regretted by his daughter Susan and son Eoin.

Condolences have flooded in for the writer on social media, with many expressing their shock at his sudden passing.

The Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, Daniel Mulhall, said he was very sad to hear of Mr Cahill’s passing.

"He was a few years ahead of me at school,” he wrote.

“I later knew him as an RTÉ journalist, a political adviser, media professional, historian & Gaelic Games enthusiast. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Cathy Halloran, RTÉ’s Mid West correspondent, wrote: “Very shocked to hear this sad news.

“I worked with Liam at RTÉ and he also worked with my late Dad Danno in the newsroom & I always enjoyed his recent social media posts—his writing & long working life a gift & legacy.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

RTÉ’s Martin Kiely said: "My sincere sympathy on the passing of Liam. A man with such knowledge across so many areas.

"He loved politics and of course GAA. Just recently he sent me a very nice comment after a broadcast. A man with the power of words but also with great humanity. May the light of heaven shine on him. RIP.”