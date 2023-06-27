Lewis Capaldi cancels Electric Picnic set as he stops touring for ‘foreseeable future’ after Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi struggled during his set, grappling with losing his voice and recurring tics from Tourette's. The singer had cancelled all of his gigs in the run up to the festival. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming gigs and announced that he will be taking a break from touring for the “foreseeable future” for health reasons.

The Scottish star revealed he is still “learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's”.

He was scheduled as the headline act for Saturday at this year's Electric Picnic. Capaldi was also set to play Belfast Vital on September 3.

It comes after the 26-year-old struggled to get through his set at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, with fans in the crowd singing for him as he stopped on stage during his hit song Someone You Loved.

In a statement issued on social media today, Capaldi thanked Glastonbury for “having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards”.

The singer said his performance made him realise that he needs to spend “much more time getting my mental and physical health in order”.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise probably doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he said.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out.

“But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

The singer previously cancelled a host of concerts including a gig at the Olympia Theatre in the run up to Glastonbury in order to “rest and recover” following a “full on” scheduling of touring in the first half of the year.