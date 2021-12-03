The level of protection vaccines give after six months is “uncertain” particularly against new Covid variants and a relaxation of public health measures, a new review said today.

The duration of protection was investigated by the patient safety body, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), which looked at fifty studies.

It said while the risk of breakthrough infection increased over time, overall the evidence suggests that Covid-19 vaccination continues to provide strong protection against severe disease and mortality for at least six months post-vaccination.

“However, some studies suggest that there is waning protection particularly for older adults and in those with immunocompromising conditions. Studies that looked specifically at healthcare workers showed similar high levels of protection against severe disease to that seen in the general population.”

There is some uncertainty regarding protection after six months, especially in relation to new variants of concern and changing public health measures.

“We would encourage anyone who has been offered a booster dose, to avail of it and give themselves the best protection possible.”

Dr Mark O’Loughlin, a public health fellow in HIQA said: “Despite the good protection afforded by vaccination, national and international data indicate a higher risk of severe disease outcomes in older individuals and in those with underlying conditions.

“Given this and the potential lower vaccine response for these populations, any additional reduction in protection would be of concern.”

Public health measures, infection prevalence and vaccination rollout have varied across countries and over time. Additionally, new variants of concern have emerged.

It said it was difficult to determine if reductions in protection are due to waning immunity, differences in exposure, increased transmissibility and or vaccine escape from new variants, or a mixture of all these factors.

The HSE is currently rolling out booster shots and additional doses. Around 840,000 of the extra vaccines have been administered so far.