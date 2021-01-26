Level 5 announcement: Restrictions extended until March 5 and schools to reopen on phased basis

Follow the latest updates as Level 5 restrictions are extended until March 5 and schools to open from next month on a phased out basis.

16.30

"It is absolutely essential that we continue to back Level 5 measures," adds Mr Donnelly.

Vaccination programme is "going well" and it is hoped that 51,000 doses will be delivered this week.

The government is "not happy" with the news from Astra Zeneca, where "significantly less" vaccine doses will be delivered.

16.29

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that virus patient admissions to hospital have stabilised.

Two thirds of all new cases are likely to be the UK variant of the virus, he says.

16.28

Minister Eamon Ryan said that work is ongoing with the UK to ensure there is no "backdoor" between jurisdictions.

16.27

The Government hopes that cases will be "very low" in March and April.

International travel will then be an issue at the forefront, according to the Tánaiste.

16.26

Mr Varadkar said that "very few" people getting the virus in recent days will be due to international travel.

16.25

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that those entering the state from overseas must be subject to mandatory quarantine, at home, or in some cases, in a hotel.

"We need to identify quarantine hotels in addition to Citywest, which we already have," he said.

16.24

The Taoiseach said that those who have a leadership role in politics or media, must "stay focused on the measures that will bring this disease under control".

"The road we are on is hard," adds Mr Martin.

16.22

"There should be no non essential travel," says the Taoiseach.

Travel outside of 5km which is non essential is a "clear breach" of restrictions.

Visa-free short term travel from South Africa is suspended until March 5.

Mandatory quarantine at designated facilities will be required for people from Brazil or South Africa.

16.20

According to Mr Martin, Level 5 restrictions are being extended until March 5 "with a view to crushing the numbers of those contracting the disease.

"The message is stay at home, do not travel do not make any journeys outside of your 5km unless you absolutely have to," he said.

16.20

The Taoiseach says that we "must reduce" the numbers in hospital and ICU with Covid-19.

"Our hospitals are under enormous pressure," he says.

16.19

Micheál Martin: "The current Level 5 restrictions are having a very positive effect on the country.

"I would like to thank everyone for your efforts to date."

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan are due to make an announcement this afternoon on the latest Covid-19 restrictions after a Cabinet meeting took place this afternoon.

Level 5 restrictions will continue until March 5.

It is expected that schools are to reopen on a phased basis from February and mandatory quarantine is to be brought in from passengers coming in from overseas.

