Letters show Michael Collins was besotted by his ‘dear Kitty’ but historians differ on whether they consummated their love

In June 1922, Kitty Kiernan wrote one of her most passionate letters to her fiancé, Michael Collins.

It has led historians to speculate about whether the couple ever had sex during their short relationship, or abstained from the “sins of the flesh”, as devout Catholics.

Kitty wrote: “Last night was a real wedding night for you and me. Didn’t you feel that way too, but couldn’t put it into words? I wanted to run away with you. That must be the feeling with people who do run away like that. We had it last night. That was our night. Glad today, for both you and me, that I did not go. Isn’t this right? Tell me. Do – am I not right? Heaps of kisses that you should have got yesterday, and heaps and heaps of hugs and love and love and hugs and kisses. Your own little pet, Kit.”

One biographer of the Big Fella, Peter Hart, expressed doubts about whether this passage really offers proof that they had a night of passion.

He wonders why, if they did have sex, she sends him “heaps of kisses that you should have got yesterday”.

Another biographer, James MacKay, formed the view from the letters that this love was given physical expression as frequently as possible.

Kitty was much more open in her feelings than Collins in the hundreds of letters they exchanged between 1920 and 1922.

In the summer of 1922, she wrote: “I almost shudder at the thought of the strength

of my love, what I do

believe I am capable of feeling and that without you, life held nothing for me.”

Although his affection for Kitty is evident in his side of the correspondence, Collins is perhaps more guarded in the knowledge that the letters could be intercepted by his adversaries – and used to embarrass him.

Collins and Kiernan had met in 1917, when his party Sinn Féin was campaigning in the Longford South by-election.

Kitty was one of four sisters who worked in the Greville Arms Hotel in Longford.

Collins was among the Sinn Féin activists staying in the hotel, and initially he was drawn to Kitty’s sister, Helen.

But the attention of Collins turned to Kitty when Helen declared her affections for a local solicitor.

The problem was that Kitty was initially attracted to Collins’s friend and fellow revolutionary, Harry Boland, who eventually proposed to her.

Complicating matters even further, Kitty was also briefly engaged to a third man, Lionel Lyster, but he was dumped.

In the end, it was Collins who won Kitty’s affection while Boland was conveniently away in the US.

She wrote to Collins: “Why not marry the one I really love, and what a cowardly thing of me to be afraid to marry the one I really love, and who loves me just as well as any of the others I had thought of marrying?”

Much of their courtship took place at a distance, with Collins over in London at the Treaty talks of 1921, and Boland’s position as the loser in the love triangle was only finally resolved at the end of that year.

The engagement between Kitty and Michael became public in unusual circumstances during the Treaty debate at the start of 1922, when Countess Constance Markievicz made the outlandish suggestion that Collins was having an affair with a member of the British royal family, Princess Mary.

Collins responded indignantly in the Dáil: “I know nothing of her in any way whatever, but the statement may cause her pain, and may cause pain to the lady who is betrothed to me.”

After this public statement that he was to be married, Collins immediately dispatched an express letter to Kitty, following up on this statement: “My Dearest Kitty, This will reach you before the letters I sent today. My dear, dear Kitty, see the references to yourself and Princess Mary of England.

“My betrothed, My fondest love, Michael.”

In an essay in the Jesuit journal Studies, Mary Kenny showed how the letters reveal the religious side of both Collins and Kiernan.

While in London for the lengthy Treaty talks, he wrote to her about going to daily mass at Brompton Oratory, and lighting candles for her.

On October 13, 1921, Kiernan wrote to Collins: “Will you keep your promise no matter what happens to go to confession and communion? If I thought you would I’d feel quite content and satisfied.”

Collins replied: “It’s a queer thing but I feel very like that (about confession and communion) and I have often felt that it required someone like you to make me appreciate the thing properly.”

On October 16, Kitty encourages him: “Delighted you went to mass… and the candle wasn’t forgotten.”

Was it just a pious phase on the part of Collins, designed to impress her?

There were certainly plenty of rumours linking him with other women including the London society hostess, Lady Lavery, whose image later appeared on the Irish pound notes.

And Kitty refers jokingly in one letter to Collins’s “pretty girl secretaries”.

Moya Llewelyn-Davies, a republican supporter who ghost-wrote a book for Collins, boasted of being Collins’s lover.

According to Tim Pat Coogan’s biography of Collins, Llewelyn-Davies said that on the night Collins learned that Éamon de Valera was to reject the Treaty: “He was so upset that I gave myself to him.”

In their letters, Collins and Kiernan reveal their doubts, anxieties and insecurities about their relationship.

But had he escaped the ambush at Béal na Bláth on August 22, Collins would in all probability have married Kitty Kiernan two months later. A date was set for October 20.

But instead of having a wedding bouquet, she was left to mourn the Big Fella’s passing with a single white lily left on his coffin.

In the space of just three weeks, both Collins and Harry Boland were shot on opposite sides in the Civil War.